NEW BETHLEHEM — His prized possession is an autographed Roberto Clemente bat secured as a youngster watching the Pirates at Forbes Field in 1964. No question that Jeff “Zelmo” Miller is an avid sports fan.
The New Bethlehem District Magistrate is also a big fan of local youth athletes and that fuels his passion to serve more than one team and school as public address announcer.
Miller calls Union/A-C Valley High School football games, and Redbank Valley boys’ and girls’ soccer along with Redbank Valley basketball girls’ softball games as well. He’s the man for all seasons.
Miller’s first gig was doing Little League All-Star baseball for the old Knox-Rimersburg-Emlenton teams in the mid-1990s and then Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer after that. And as people saw what he brought to the ball field, his assignments increased.
“It came down to the fact that I owe people for this job and this is a way of thanking them,” Miller said from his office. “It’s the best way to give back. It gives me a freer conversation with kids about what’s going on in the schools.”
Miller, who graduated from Redbank Valley in 1975, called himself “a very poor” high school athlete, but he liked athletics and his first public address started with the summer all-stars. From there, it was Redbank Valley boys’ soccer before the girls’ program was added and then both of them.
The list grew to basketball after then-Redbank Valley athletic director Mike Brown asked Miller to help with that. He then became the PA guy for the Lady Bulldogs softball team and for the past 15 years, he’s been the voice of the Knights and now Falcon Knights football team when they play at Rimersburg along with the junior high and youth tackle teams as well.
“To me, football plays itself out and you know what’s going on, but what I always try to do is scoring drive information, distance, first downs and time of possession after scoring and people like that,” said Miller, who replaced longtime Union PA announcer Bob Carmichael. “It does help to have a spotter and you get to give credit to the linemen. I always make it a point to pick one a player who made a key block.”
“He’s the kids’ number one fan,” Union AD Scott Kindel said. “Not just Union/ACV kids, but every kid and he wants their names on the PA system somehow. We asked him to replace Bob and come do our PA and he’s been dependable ever since. It’s 100 percent professionalism and 100 percent excitement. His knowledge of the game and how he calls the game gets the crowd into it, and makes people feel like they’re involved. He’s so knowledgeable.”
Miller does a similar style in basketball, giving information to the crowd when applicable during breaks in the game, always adding more information for the crowd. That’s a rare item as far as PA work goes at basketball games in the area.
Miller admits that softball is probably his favorite. At the Redbank Valley softball games, the press box is right on top of the field and he thrives with the access.
“It’s a great location. I walk into dugouts before the games, talk to visiting kids and it’s amazing the friendships you make,” Miller said. “People ask me if I’m still calling games. And some kids are now coaching and they remember.”
One of Miller’s trademarks at ball games is his “tale of the tape.” If someone hits a home run, he’ll come up with the “stats” of that hit, such as distance of the homer and exit velocity. Of course, those are his estimates.
“One time a little sister of a couple players for Moniteau had a big game with home runs and I gave the tale of the tape of those,” Miller recalled. “After the game, she came over and asked me, ‘Mr. Miller, can I see your power meter?’”
Again, celebrating the players, staying positive and having fun are the big check marks Miller looks to accomplish each game.
“Someone told me that if you sit in any press box and can’t find any good compliment to a player, you weren’t watching the event,” Miller said. “I try to acknowledge kids and be positive. I never mention the errors at the end of the inning recap.”
Miller has a blast doing the Redbank Valley Track and Field Invitational as well, helping fans follow what are many events going on at once. If someone reeled off a meet record performances, he’ll be sure to let you know.
Miller said he’ll miss three or four soccer games this fall because of work conflicts, but he’s also filling in at Redbank Valley football for a few dates that PA announcer Steve Bowser cannot make. So it’ll be another full plate for the civil servant, who certainly enjoys what he does without taking a dime.
“He’s one of the most under-appreciated people we have in the area, not only at Redbank Valley,” Redbank Valley AD Matt Darr said. “He never asks for anything in return, he doesn’t get a paycheck and yet he’s here for soccer, football, softball and youth sports, basketball in the winter and he has a full-time job as a district magistrate.
“When we talk about all of the contributors at Redbank Valley, he probably gets overlooked. So we really appreciate what he does for our programs.”