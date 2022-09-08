Miller with Clemente bat
Jeff “Zelmo” Miller shows off his Roberto Clemente baseball bat given to him by the Great One himself during a game at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh when he was a youngster. Miller, the district magistrate in New Bethlehem, has served as a public address announcer for games at Union and Redbank Valley.

 Photo by Rich Rhoades

NEW BETHLEHEM — His prized possession is an autographed Roberto Clemente bat secured as a youngster watching the Pirates at Forbes Field in 1964. No question that Jeff “Zelmo” Miller is an avid sports fan.

The New Bethlehem District Magistrate is also a big fan of local youth athletes and that fuels his passion to serve more than one team and school as public address announcer.

