CLARION – For the first time in four years, the sounds of celebration, fellowship and remembrance filled the Clarion Eagles pavilion last Thursday as the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital, part of the newly formed Independence Health System, again welcomed current cancer patients, survivors and their families to its Light Up Night event.
“Planning for Light Up Night this year was actually an exciting time, said Tracy Myers, director of oncology services. “We have really missed having the event and didn’t realize how much the patients missed it until we decided to bring it back this year.”
Not only did the Sept. 7 event mark the return of the Light Up Night festivities since before the COVID-19 pandemic, it also marked the 20th anniversary of the Clarion Cancer Center, which opened Sept. 5, 2003 at the Clarion Hospital campus.
Myers told the crowd gathered last week that the concept for the Cancer Center actually started about 25 years ago as a vision to “bring comprehensive cancer care right into our own small community.”
“All of the planning, all the fundraising and all the people who executed this vision are what allowed us to open our doors 20 years ago this very week,” Myers said. She pointed out that as a member of the Clarion Hospital Ambassadors, she was part of the team that started fundraising for the Cancer Center, not knowing at the time that she would eventually become employed at the center. “We all know God works in mysterious ways, and I can honestly say that it has been one of the biggest and most significant blessings in my life.”
Leslie Walters, Clarion Hospital chief nursing officer agreed, pointing out that while much has changed at the Cancer Center over the years, including its new Independence Health System moniker, as well as advances in equipment, technology and specialists, the one constant has been the commitment of the staff, physicians and volunteers who dedicate their lives to serving their patients, their families and the community.
“I’m very proud of this team and the work they do every day,” Walters said, adding that she is also proud of the community for its constant support. “The support that the community has, not only for the Cancer Center, but for our patients and their families, is remarkable.”
While preparing for this year’s Light Up Night event, Myers said she and her staff reflected back on the last 20 years by going through scrapbooks and compiling a picture board of those who have been a part of the center’s work over the past two decades — including cancer survivors, caregivers, community supporters and patients who lost their battle with the disease.
“Going through those pictures was not easy,” she said, explaining that although it was joyous to see pictures of the survivors, it was very painful to see so many who have lost their battle with cancer.
She added that in revisiting past memories, it became apparent that the theme of this year’s event should be “No One Fights Alone.”
“Over the years, we’ve learned it takes patients, plus caregivers plus the community,” Myers said in her remarks, reminding the survivors in attendance to always be grateful for family, friends and caregivers who saw them through their illness, to realize that they stand as an inspiration to others in their battle and to remember the community that provided donations and support for their journey. “They don’t want you to fight alone.”
This year’s event, according to Myers, offered a backyard barbecue motif complete with a host of local food vendors and several rounds of bingo with prizes. Leading into the fireworks display as the evening sun began to set over the pavilion, attendees honored those who have lost their battle with cancer in an emotional candlelight ceremony, which has become an event tradition.
“Overall, I think the event went very well,” Myers said on Tuesday, adding that attendees loved the food vendors and that the fireworks display “exceeded our expectations.”
Even though attendance was down from prior years, Myers said Cancer Center staff hopes to see Light Up Night return to pre-COVID attendance in the years to come.
“Believe it or not, the staff is already talking about next year’s event,” she said.
Reflecting on the last 20 years and looking ahead to the future, Myers said the main priority of the Cancer Center is and always will be to provide excellent care for cancer patients as close to home as possible.
“We are excited about becoming a part of Independence Health System and the specialists who can now offer local support to our patients,” she said.
Myers also encouraged everyone to see their primary care doctors for regular cancer screenings, adding that early diagnosis results in the highest chance of beating the disease.
“Most cancer deaths are due to cancer that has already spread,” she said. “We have seen such incredible advances in oncology care over the past several years, but we would love to see advances in research that could lead to upfront prevention of all cancers.”