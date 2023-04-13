CLARION – The voters of Clarion County are invited to a primary candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clarion County (LWVCC) for the contested offices of Clarion County Commissioner and Clarion County Register and Recorder.
All primary election candidates for those two county positions have been invited to participate in a non-partisan candidate forum to be held Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Center in Clarion.
All questions will be submitted to a committee that will review them for appropriateness and clarity, and to eliminate duplication. Each candidate will have an equal amount of time to respond to each question.
The League of Women Voters of Clarion is a nonpartisan organization that does not support, oppose or endorse any political party or candidate.