CLARION – The 2023 election season recently kicked off in Clarion and Armstrong counties as hopeful candidates began picking up petitions for county and municipal offices at the county elections offices.
Clarion County Interim Election Director Cindy Callihan said that petitions for the array of county, township and borough, and school director positions were made available to office seekers on Tuesday, Feb. 7, with Tuesday, Feb. 14 being the first day that the petitions could be circulated.
“We want the voters of Clarion County to take this election as seriously as they do the presidential election,” Callihan said last week, noting that her office is hoping for “a good turnout of candidates” for the May 16 municipal primary and Nov. 7 general election.
According to Callihan, petitions for all open county and municipal offices can be picked up in the Clarion County Elections office, located inside the Clarion County Administrative Building on Main Street in Clarion.
“There are a required amount of signatures needed on petitions prior to their filing,” she said, noting that candidates will receive an ethics statement as well as an informational packet on the election process when picking up their petitions.
County offices — including commissioner, register and recorder, prothonotary, district attorney, treasurer and auditors — need 100 signatures, while municipal offices — such as township supervisors and borough council members, borough and township auditors, borough mayors, tax collectors and school directors — require 10.
“Anyone signing a petition must be a registered voter in the district, municipality or county in which [the candidate] is running,” Callihan explained. She pointed out, however, that there is an exception for school director candidates who can run for both parties.
While no filing fee is required for municipal or school district positions, Callihan said, there is a $100 filing fee for candidates seeking election to a county office.
The last day to circulate and file petitions is Tuesday, March 7.
Looking ahead to the upcoming elections, Callihan urged Clarion County voters to get to the polls and vote for the local candidates who make the decisions that effect the local communities.
“The county, municipal and school candidates are the people who make decisions for our local government, and they need the voters’ support,” she said.
The last day to register to vote before the primary election is Tuesday, May 1.
For more information on petitions or the upcoming elections, contact the Clarion County Elections Office at (814) 226-4000 ext. 2006 or email ccallihan@co.clarion.pa.us; or the Armstrong County Elections Office at (724) 548-3222 or votersreg@co.armstrong.pa.us.
The following is the unofficial list of Clarion County offices to be elected in 2023:
CLARION COUNTY
COUNTY-WIDE
• Commissioner, four-year term (three).
• Register/Recorder, four-year term (one).
• Prothonotary, four-year term (one).
• District Attorney, four-year term (one).
• Treasurer, four-year term (one).
• Auditors, four-year term (three).
MUNICIPALITIES
• Ashland Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Supervisor, two-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one); Auditor, four-year term (one); Auditor, two-year term (one).
• Beaver Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one).
• Brady Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one); Auditor, two-year term (one); Tax Collector, two-year term (one).
• Callensburg Borough — Council, four-year term (three); Council, two-year term (four); Auditor, six-year term (one); Auditor, four-year term (one); Auditor, two-year term (one); Tax Collector, two-year term (one); Mayor, two-year term, (one).
• Clarion Borough — Council, four-year term (three); Council, two-year term (one).
• Clarion Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one).
• East Brady Borough — Council, four-year term (four); Council, two-year term (one).
• Elk Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one).
• Foxburg Borough — Council, four-year term (three); Council, two-year term (one).
• Farmington Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one); Auditor, four-year term (one); Auditor, two-year term (one).
• Hawthorn Borough — Council, four-year term (three).
• Highland Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one).
• Knox Borough — Council, four-year term (four); Auditor, six-year term (one); Auditor, four-year term (one); Auditor, two-year term (one).
• Knox Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one); Auditor, four-year term (one).
• Licking Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one); Auditor, four-year term (one).
• Limestone Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one).
• Madison Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one).
• Millcreek Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Supervisor, four-year term (one); Supervisor, two-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one); Auditor, four-year term (one); Auditor, two-year term (one).
• Monroe Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Supervisor, two-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one).
• New Bethlehem Borough — Council, four-year term (three).
• Paint Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one); Auditor, two-year term (one).
• Perry Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Supervisor, four-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one).
• Piney Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one).
• Porter Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one); Auditor, four-year term (one); Auditor, two-year term (one).
• Redbank Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one); Auditor, two-year term (one).
• Richland Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one).
• Rimersburg Borough — Council, four-year term (three).
• Salem Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one).
• Shippenville Borough — Council, four-year term (three); Council, two-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one); Auditor, four-year term (one); Auditor, two-year term (one).
• Sligo Borough — Council, four-year term (three); Council, two-year term (two); Auditor, six-year term (one); Auditor, four-year term (one).
• St. Petersburg Borough — Council, four-year term (four); Council, two-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one).
• Strattanville Borough — Council, four-year term (three); Auditor, six-year term (one).
• Toby Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one).
• Washington Township — Supervisor, six-year term (one); Auditor, six-year term (one); Auditor, four-year term (one); Auditor, two-year term (one).
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
• Allegheny Clarion Valley School District — School Director, Region II (Allegheny Township, Butler County), four-year term (one); School Director, Region IV (Foxburg Borough, Clarion County), four-year term (one); School Director, Region V (Richland Township, Clarion County), four-year term (one); School Director, Region Richland Township (Venango County), four-year term (one); School Director, Region Scrubgrass Township (Venango County), four-year term (one).
• Clarion Area School District — School Director, at large (Clarion Borough, Highland Township, Monroe Township and Paint Township), four-year term (five).
• Clarion-Limestone School District — School Director, Region I (Clarion Township), four-year term (two); School Director, Region II (Limestone Township, Strattanville Borough), four-year term (one); School Director, Region III (Millcreek Township, Clarion County; Union Township and Corsica Borough, Jefferson County), four-year term (two).
• Karns City School District — School Director, Districts in Clarion County: Brady Township and East Brady Borough; Districts in Armstrong County: Bradys Bend, Perry and Sugarcreek townships; Districts in Butler County: Bruin, Chicora, Fairview, Karns City and Petrolia boroughs, and Donegal, Fairview and Parker townships, four-year term (five).
• Keystone School District — School Director, Region I (Knox Borough and Salem Township), four-year term (two); School Director, Region II (Beaver and Licking townships, and Callensburg Borough), four-year term (two); School Director, Region III (Ashland and Elk townships, and Shippenville Borough), four-year term (one).
• North Clarion School District — School Director, Region I (Farmington Township), four-year term (one); School Director, Region II (Knox Township), four-year term (two); School Director, Region III (Washington Township), four-year term (two).
• Redbank Valley School District — School Director, Region I (Mahoning and Madison townships, and South Bethlehem Borough, Armstrong County), four-year term (two); School Director, Region II (Monroe and Porter townships, Oak Hall and New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County), four-year term (two); School Director, Region III (Hawthorn Borough and Redbank Township, Clarion County; and Redbank Township, Armstrong County), four-year term (one).
• Union School District — School Director, at large (Madison, Piney and Toby townships; and Rimersrburg and Sligo boroughs), four-year term (five).
The following is the unofficial list of Armstrong County (northern municipalities) offices to be elected in 2023:
ARMSTRONG CO.
COUNTY-WIDE
• Commissioner, four-year term (vote for two).
• Controller, four-year term (vote for one).
• Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts, four-year term (vote for one).
• Register and Recorder, four-year term (vote for one).
• Treasurer, four-year term (vote for one).
• Judge, Magisterial District Court No. 1, six-year term (vote for one).
• Judge, Magisterial District Court No. 2, six-year term (vote for one).
• Judge, Magisterial District Court No. 4, six-year term (vote for one).
MUNICIPALITIES
• Bradys Bend Township — Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one); Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one); Auditor, six-year term (vote for one); Tax Collector, two-year term (vote for one).
• Dayton Borough — Council, four-year term (vote for one).
• Madison Township — Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one); Auditor, six-year term (vote for one).
• Mahoning Township — Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one); Supervisor, four-year term (vote for one); Auditor, six-year term (vote for one).
• Parker City — Council, First Ward, two-year term (vote for two); Council, Second Ward, two-year term (vote for two); Auditor, six-year term (vote for one); Auditor, four-year term (vote for one); Mayor, four-year term (vote for one).
• Perry Township — Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one); Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one) — Auditor, six-year term (vote for one); Auditor, four-year term (vote for one); Auditor, two-year term (vote for one).
• Pine Township — Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one); Auditor, six-year term (vote for one).
• Redbank Township — Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one); Auditor, four-year term (vote for one); Tax Collector, two-year term (vote for one).
• South Bethlehem Borough — Council, four-year term (vote for four).
• Wayne Township — Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one); Auditor, six-year term (vote for one).