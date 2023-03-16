KITTANNING – While many municipal offices received little attention from candidates, several county-wide positions sparked a great amount of interest from those seeking office in Armstrong County.
Last week’s deadline for candidates to file nomination petitions for the May 16 primary election brought out multiple candidates for an open district judge position in Armstrong County, as well as a bevy of candidates for the county’s three commissioner positions.
With District Judge James Owen not seeking re-election to District 33-03-02, Scott Andreassi, Jason Huffhand and Kenneth Bussard have all crossfiled for the Republican and Democratic nominations in the spring primary election.
The magisterial district includes Parker City; Kittanning, West Kittanning, Worthington and Applewold boroughs; as well as Bradys Bend, Hovey, East Franklin, Perry, Rayburn, Sugarcreek, Washington and West Franklin townships.
With all three county commissioner seats up for re-election this year, incumbents Don Myers (R) and Pat Fabian (D) will be joined on their respective party ballots by Anthony Shea (R), John Strate (R), A. Gregg Smith (R), Rich Farah (D) and Robert J. Bellas (D).
The other contested countywide position features Republican Lori A. Hirst and Democrat Calvin Creighton, who are seeking the office of county register and recorder. Incumbent Marianne Hileman is not seeking re-election.
Also on the ballot for county positions is current county treasurer Amanda C. Slagle-Hiles (R) who is seeking re-election, as well as Tammie Gaff (R) who is running for the county controller position, and Annette C. Bowser (R), candidate for county prothonotary and clerk of courts.
Other municipal candidates from the northern section of the county include:
Bradys Bend
Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Frank Bratkovich (D).
• Supervisor (2-year) — Frank Bratkovich (D).
• Tax Collector — Sharon Lucas (R).
• Auditor (6-year) — Michele R. Stitt (R).
Madison Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Richard P. Bowser (R); Thomas Colwell (R).
• Auditor (6-year) — Katie E. Downs (R).
Mahoning Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Thomas J. Seidle (R); Larry W. (LOD) Moore (R).
• Auditor (6-year) — Gabbie Zimmerman (D).
Pine Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Jimmie Lucas (R); Jason McCoy (R).
• Auditor (6-year) — Nancy E. Greenawalt (R).
Redbank Towsnhip
• Supervisor (6-year) — David Thomas (D).
• Tax Collector — Marti J. Snyder (R).
South Bethlehem
Borough
• Council (4-year) — Michael D. Tharan (R).
Wayne Township
• Supervisor (6-year) — Terry Rupp (R).