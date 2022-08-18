ALCOLA – The Clarion County Fair has announced the winners in the category of canned goods.
ALCOLA – The Clarion County Fair has announced the winners in the category of canned goods.
HOME AND DAIRY PRODUCTS — CANNED PRODUCTS
CANNED FRUIT
Applesauce: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
Peaches: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
Other: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
Best Display of Canned Fruit (5 jars): 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
CANNED VEGETABLES
Green Beans: 1 — Vicki Cotton of Knox.
Sauerkraut: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
Tomatoes: 1 — Heather King of Emlenton; 2 — Vicki Cotton of Knox.
Spaghetti Sauce: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn; 2 — Vicki Cotton of Knox; 3 — Jim Snyder of Parker; 4 — Heather King of Emlenton.
Other: 1 — Bryan Hoover of Punxsutawney; 2 — Jim Snyder of Parker.
PICKLES AND RELISHES
Beans: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
Peppers: 1 — Bryan Hoover of Punxsutawney.
Piccalilli: 1 — Zenobia Yeany of Marienville.
Dill Pickles: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn; 2 — Jim Snyder of Parker; 3 — Stephen Draa of Mayport.
Sweet Pickles: 1 — Jim Snyder of Parker.
JUICE
Apple: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
Grape: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
Tomato: 1 — Heather King of Emlenton.
Other: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
HOME AND DAIRY PRODUCTS — BUTTERS, HONEY SPREADS, ETC.
BUTTERS
Apple: 1 — Mandy Onion of Punxsutawney.
JAMS
Black Raspberry: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
Peach: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
Pineapple: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
Red Raspberry: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
Strawberry: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
Any Other: 1 — Sadie Daniels of Fairmount City.
JELLIES
Black Raspberry: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
Elderberry: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
Grape: 1 — Mandy Onion of Punxsutawney.
Peach: 1 — Heather King of Emlenton.
Pineapple: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
Red Raspberry: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
Any Other: 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
Display (5 Varieties of Jelly): 1 — Amanda Smith of Hawthorn.
