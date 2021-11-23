CLARION – On Saturday, Nov. 13, Indivisible We Rise — West Central PA hosted a Freedom to Vote, Time to Act Caravan traversing three counties to draw attention to the Freedom to Vote Act and the need to pressure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey to support the legislation.
The group said the bill would “provide equal access to voting for all Americans, stop partisan gerrymandering, and limit the influence of dark money so that billionaires can’t buy elections.”
Citizens from Clarion, Clearfield and Jefferson counties united into a caravan of vehicles to send a message to the Senate and President Biden during the November Senate recess “that it is time to deliver transformative voting rights legislation to the American people before it is too late.”
The group said that state legislators in many states have spent the last year “putting up barriers to voting and are now drawing districts to benefit themselves, carving up communities and attempting to drown out the voices of millions of American voters for the next decade.”
“Since these tactics can be used by either party, this should be a non-partisan issue,” a press release from the group stated. “By protecting the right to vote in free and fair elections, ensuring access to the ballot box, and ending partisan gerrymandering, we can realize the promise of democracy for all.”
This event was part of the Freedom to Vote, Time to Act Week of Action, a cross-movement grassroots mobilization planned for the November Recess to demand lawmakers act urgently to defend democracy.
During this week, Indivisible We Rise joins the Declaration for American Democracy, League of Women Voters, and more than 600 Indivisible groups nationwide as part of a nationwide calling on the Senate and President Biden “to realize the promise of democracy by enacting the Freedom to Vote Act.”