DuBOIS – Care Access, a decentralized research organization (DRO), is currently enrolling people age 5 and up in a Phase 3 clinical research study for a vaccine for Lyme disease developed by Pfizer, according to Regional Patient Educator John Weikel.
Lyme disease is a common illness caused by tick bites. Symptoms include a circular rash, fever, fatigue and joint pain. If left untreated, Lyme disease can cause severe, sometimes permanent symptoms. Nearly half a million people in the United States are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease each year.
There are no approved vaccines for Lyme disease. This research study is testing an investigational vaccine to see if it can help prevent Lyme disease in people age 5 and older, according to Care Access.
The study is testing how well an investigational vaccine works compared to a placebo (inactive substance) in people aged 5 and older, according to information provided by Weikel.
Half of the participants will receive the investigational vaccine, and half will receive a placebo. Participants will not know what they have been assigned.
People who volunteer for this study will receive four injections of the study vaccine or placebo and will have at least seven in-person visits with the study team. The study will last up to 2 1/2 years.
There are many reasons why people choose to participate in clinical studies including:
- Access to investigational treatments at no cost
- To help save or improve other people’s lives
- Receive no-cost study-related care
- Speak to medical experts
- Compensation for time and travel
Those interested in participating may sign up at Lymetrial.com or call 877-565-5112. Persons may also scan the QR code with their phone.
Persons may qualify to participate in this study if they:
- Live in an area where there are a lot of ticks that carry Lyme disease
- Are a child or teen age 5-17 and have permission from a parent or guardian
- Are an adult age 18 or older
After signing up through the website, participants will be contacted within 24 hours to set up an appointment at a location to be determined by their zip code. There are locations in Punxsutawney and Clarion, according to Weikel.
The first step at the appointment will be to review and complete the required consent forms. Persons may be reimbursed for “expenses and time related to completing certain study tasks,” according to the website, ValorLymeStudy.com.
Persons may leave the study at any time if they change their mind.
Care Access offers patients the opportunity to participate in clinical trials for a variety of conditions and diseases. They are dedicated to improving people’s health and well-being by bringing clinical research studies to the communities nationwide.