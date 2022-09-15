QR code

Those interested in participating in the Lyme disease clinical research study for a vaccine for Lyme disease may scan the above QR code with their phone. Persons may also sign up at Lymetrial.com or call 877-565-5112.

DuBOIS – Care Access, a decentralized research organization (DRO), is currently enrolling people age 5 and up in a Phase 3 clinical research study for a vaccine for Lyme disease developed by Pfizer, according to Regional Patient Educator John Weikel.

Lyme disease is a common illness caused by tick bites. Symptoms include a circular rash, fever, fatigue and joint pain. If left untreated, Lyme disease can cause severe, sometimes permanent symptoms. Nearly half a million people in the United States are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease each year.

