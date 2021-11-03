SHIPPENVILLE – What do cosmetology, construction technology and culinary arts and hospitality have in common? They are three of the programs that will be highlighted during a public open house this Thursday at the Clarion County Career Center.
“We joke that we’re Clarion County’s best kept secret,” said Career Center director Traci Wildeson, urging potential students and community members to visit the center on Nov. 4 to see what current students are learning and discover the programs and opportunities available to both high school and adult students. “We want more people to come into the school and see what is happening here.”
In fact, Wildeson said that people who tour the Shippenville-based facility are often surprised to learn how extensive the hands-on education is.
“People who visit our building are so surprised with what these students actually learn as sophomores, juniors and seniors,” she said, pointing out that the facility has a fully functional diesel shop, automotive shop, kitchen, cosmetology clinic, construction shop and more. “The education these students are receiving is just amazing.”
According to Wildeson, the Career Center’s nine educational programs — cosmetology styling academy, construction technology, culinary arts and hospitality, allied health, automative technology, computer networking, diesel technology, police science, and welding and fabrication — are considered “high-priority occupations,” meaning that they are preparing high school students for careers with “sustainable wages” in the surrounding area.
“There is a need in this area for all of the careers we are preparing students for,” she said, noting that the jobs students are preparing for are always going to be in demand.
Wildeson said that high school enrollment at the Career Center is higher this year than in previous years, a trend that has been further advanced by the pandemic’s recent effect on jobs.
“When everything shut down, I think people realized that there were occupations out there still working, still making money and still in need,” she said, adding that being able to train for such positions while still in high school eliminates high college debts and enables students to begin working immediately following graduation. “They’ll graduate, begin making good money, not have any debt and already have that education. I think that is a huge draw for a lot of people.”
While attending the career center, Wildeson said that students aren’t just attending classes, but also have the opportunity to participate in co-ops with area businesses during their senior year.
“That gives them an additional year in the workforce, and employers get to see them,” she said. “Most of the students who are working co-op are offered a full-time job.”
In addition to the co-op possibility, Wildeson said that the Career Center has articulation agreements with multiple post-secondary schools.
“Whether it’s with the University of Ohio, PTI, Indiana County Technology Center or Clarion University, we have articulation agreements across the board for every one of our programs,” she said, explaining that an articulation agreement is a written agreement with post-secondary schools that enables a Career Center student to earn college credits for their training at the center. “They have so many opportunities to enter directly into the workforce or go on for their post-secondary education.”
High-schoolers are not the only students served by the Career Center, as the facility also offers a selection of programs geared toward adult learners, such as courses for Pennsylvania car, motorcycle and diesel truck inspection, welding, police officer training, EMT training, phlebotomy and pharmacy technician.
“We’re trying to increase our adult education enrollment,” Wildeson said, noting that the Career Center is always looking for ways to partner with local businesses to offer training and continuing education opportunities for employees. “A lot of the time, companies do their own trainings, but we’re always inviting companies to tell us what we can do, given the facilities we have here, to make it easier for them and for us.”
The Career Center’s open house will take place Thursday, Nov. 4 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the facility, located at 447 Career Lane in Shippenville.
As per the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all staff, students and visitors are required to wear face masks while inside the building regardless of vaccination status.
Potential new students will also have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a $50 gift card during the open house.
In addition, Indiana County Technical Center’s LPN program, which is opening a satellite program at the Career Center, will host an open house on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 1 to 5 p.m.
For more information, call (814) 226-4391.
“People should come to the open house to see exactly what it is that we offer,” Wildeson said. “I think they will be pleasantly surprised.”