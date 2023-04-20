KITTANNING – Blanket Hill Productions in Kittanning has announced a casting call for its faith-based film being shot in Armstrong County.

Casting is being done for the following roles:

  • Jackie — Single mother, age range 30s.
  • Veronica — Jackie’s friend, age range 20s to 30s.
  • Reverend Howard — Clean cut male in his 40s.
  • Faith — Pastor’s wife, age range 40s.
  • Jacob — Male, age range 20s to 30s.
  • Sarah — Jacob’s wife, age range 20s to 30s.
  • Cam — Male, age 17.
  • Nova — Female, age 17.
  • Ross — Male church deacon, age range 20s to 40s.
  • Craig — Male youth leader, age range 20s to 30s.
  • Receptionist — Any age or gender.
  • Adoption Counselor — Any age or gender.
  • Support Group Leader — Female, any age.

In addition to the main roles to be cast, there will be six female support group attendees as well as various adults and children needed for non-speaking roles.

Auditions will be held at Living Water Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, Sunday, May 7 and Sunday, May 21.

The church is located at 629 Woodward Avenue in Kittanning.

For more information or to register for an audition time slot, email Aaron Dunbar at dunbar281@yahoo.com.

All those who would like to be in a movie or gain acting experience are welcome to apply.

