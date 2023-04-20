KITTANNING – Blanket Hill Productions in Kittanning has announced a casting call for its faith-based film being shot in Armstrong County.
Casting is being done for the following roles:
- Jackie — Single mother, age range 30s.
- Veronica — Jackie’s friend, age range 20s to 30s.
- Reverend Howard — Clean cut male in his 40s.
- Faith — Pastor’s wife, age range 40s.
- Jacob — Male, age range 20s to 30s.
- Sarah — Jacob’s wife, age range 20s to 30s.
- Cam — Male, age 17.
- Nova — Female, age 17.
- Ross — Male church deacon, age range 20s to 40s.
- Craig — Male youth leader, age range 20s to 30s.
- Receptionist — Any age or gender.
- Adoption Counselor — Any age or gender.
- Support Group Leader — Female, any age.
In addition to the main roles to be cast, there will be six female support group attendees as well as various adults and children needed for non-speaking roles.
Auditions will be held at Living Water Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, Sunday, May 7 and Sunday, May 21.
The church is located at 629 Woodward Avenue in Kittanning.
For more information or to register for an audition time slot, email Aaron Dunbar at dunbar281@yahoo.com.
All those who would like to be in a movie or gain acting experience are welcome to apply.