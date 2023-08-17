CLARION – The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation recently reported that the group received more than $828,000 in federal, state and local grants over the past year.
Jarred Heuer, CCEDC executive director, said that these grants fuel projects that work toward the implementation of several goals within the Clarion County 2030 Economic Development Strategy.
“We are pleased to see the implementation of our strategic plan is underway and moving,” Heuer said. “The variety of grants awarded, including amounts, project-types, and funding sources, really illustrates how economic development has multiple fronts.”
The CCEDC reported receiving grants toward projects involving environmental assessments, tourism development, rural healthcare support and EMS upgrades.
In addition to new funding, the CCEDC has also completed the Clarion County Broadband Engineering Plan, which will work toward leveraging future federal/state broadband grants.
Heuer said the broadband plan outlines fiber and fixed wireless strategies to develop middle mile and last mile connections countywide.
Pennsylvania recently announced the future availability of $1.16 billion for broadband connectivity projects. This is on top of the $200 million available now through the COVID-19 ARPA PA Broadband Infrastructure Program (BIP).
The completed plan can be found on the CCEDC’s home page at www.clarioncountyedc.com.
In 2021, the CCEDC was awarded a $50,000 Area Development grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to develop the Clarion County Connected Broadband Engineering Plan. Matched by the Clarion County Commissioners, the grant and matching dollars funded the hiring of Design Nine Inc. in June 2022. Since that time, Design Nine worked in close collaboration with the CCEDC and the Clarion County Broadband Commitee to develop the plan.
The CCEDC also received $500,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to conduct brownfield assessments in Clarion County.
A brownfield is a property, the expansion, redevelopment or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.
Assessment grants provide funding to inventory, characterize, assess, conduct a range of planning activities, develop site-specific cleanup plans, and conduct community engagement related to brownfield sites. Before any brownfield clean-up or remediation can be completed, assessment work must take place to determine if a site is contaminated and the extent of that contamination. Given Clarion County’s robust industrial history, the existence of brownfields is a certainty. If these contaminated sites are to serve any purpose once again, they must be cleaned and remediated according to state/federal regulations. Conducting assessment work is the first step.
Additional Updates
• As part of the 2030 Strategy, the CCEDC has been working with tourism stakeholders to enhance Clarion County as a tourist destination. In March 2023, the CCEDC completed a Tourism Industry Analysis to better understand the local/regional tourism industry and how Clarion County compares to regional markets and competitors. Following the Tourism Industry Analysis, the CCEDC has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) to regional and national destination marketing firms to develop a new Destination Marketing Plan. In collaboration with tourism partners, CCEDC is seeking to enhance Clarion County’s tourism marketing strategy, which would work to modernize the group’s marketing outreach, identify asset deficiencies, update branding, and ultimately attract new tourist demographics to the county. This project is being funded through a grant received from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
• As part of the Destination Improvement Initiative, the CCEDC’s Main Street Initiative is seeking to conduct community revitalization work in the county’s downtowns. Through the decades, rural downtowns have experienced dramatic highs and lows. The Main Street Initiative will bring forth an intentional, bottom-up effort to usher a renewed vision for downtowns, develop a revitalization plan, and leverage public funding for implementation. The CCEDC is currently seeking to hire a Community Development Coordinator to lead this effort.
• The Clarion Regional Healthcare Collaborative was formed in 2022 by Clarion County healthcare professionals in order to develop collaborative strategies that address the health and wellness challenges that rural communities are prone to experiencing. The CCEDC has taken a central role in helping to facilitate this group, as many of the challenges identified by the CRHC have direct links to rural economic development. The CCEDC was awarded $25,000 by The Phillips Trust, which will be used to further develop and define the CRHC as an entity.
• In March 2023, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Financing Agency announced the CCEDC had received a $268,100 grant on behalf of Clarion Hospital for the procurement of two new emergency vehicles. The CCEDC had applied to the DCED Local Share Account in 2021 on behalf of Clarion Hospital in 2021.