FOXBURG – David Allen Wehr, a celebrated pianist and recording artist, returns to Foxburg to perform an all-Chopin program on the Lincoln Hall Steinway on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.
Wehr is a favorite of Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) audiences as a collaborative and solo artist, having brought to Lincoln Hall chamber music programs with members of the Pittsburgh Symphony which he had developed for his sold-out, Duquesne University, “Music on the Bluff” series.
Wehr performed in Foxburg last November, taking part in a two piano concert with Cynthia Raim, featuring Rachmaninoff duets.
This year, the all-Chopin concert is the fifth Patricia Ann Steffee Memorial Concert honoring the memory of ARCA’s dedicated and long-time board member and ARCA founder.
Wehr’s international career was launched when he won the Gold Medal at the 1987 Santander International Piano Competition in Spain. Resulting tours have taken him to more than 30 countries in Europe, North and South America, and the Far East, including performances in the world musical capitals of New York, London, Paris, Vienna, Washington, Madrid and Buenos Aires.
It was Wehr’s 13 seasons touring the United States and Canada for Community Concerts in 1,000 performances as a soloist and in chamber music partnerships that honed his ability to make great works for the piano accessible to the public.
Wehr has amassed a large and critically acclaimed discography for his solo and collaborative CDs.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for ARCA members and $5 for students.
Tickets can be purchased online at alleghenyriverstone.org, or call (724) 659-3153 to reserve tickets and pay with cash or check at the door.
The concert is sponsored by ARCA board members Dan and Karen Mortland, and Dr. John “Jack” Williams, in memory of ARCA founder Patricia Ann Steffee.