SHIPPENVILLE – A half-century of saving lives was celebrated last week, as Clarion County marked the 50th anniversary of its countywide 911 system — the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.
With the 911 system’s original champion, former Sheriff James Cumberland, on hand for the milestone event, the April 13 program was also a dedication of the new 911 center that opened a year ago in the Clarion County Complex in Shippenville.
County and state officials recognized East Brady’s Cumberland for his vision to make Clarion County a trailblazer in emergency services 50 years ago.
“Having worked with Sheriff Cumberland, I know when he had an idea that he wanted to get done, it was going to get done,” said Jeff Smathers, the county’s current director of Public Safety. “He saw a need; he saw it was going to help the community.”
“We were very fortunate to have somebody who had a vision and stuck with it,” he said.
State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) presented the county with a proclamation from the state House of Representatives, celebrating 50 years of 911 and it being the first of its kind in the state. She said that the 911 service went into operation on April 13, 1973 in the county jail behind the courthouse. The 911 center officially moved to its new location in the former Sorce Building in Shippenville on May 6, 2022.
“I don’t ever remember not having a 911 center,” Oberlander said of growing up in Clarion County.
The same wasn’t true in neighboring counties, including Venango County, where state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) grew up. He told the crowd gathered last week that his father’s funeral business operated an ambulance service in the county at the time, and that he first heard of 911 by watching a popular television drama, “Emergency.” He said he had to ask his dad what 911 was, and was told it was something in the bigger cities.
“Clarion had it already,” Hutchinson said. “That’s amazing. You had visionary people here.”
“Today we are celebrating visionaries. Sheriff Cumberland, you’re a visionary,” the senator continued, pointing to current Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Ed Heasley and Wayne Brosius. “You are visionaries, putting together this high-tech, quality center that is going to serve people for a very long time.”
Cumberland, accompanied by a contingent of his family members, said that before 911, there was a very hit-and-miss system in place to alert people of emergencies — in fact, it often came down to people leaving on porch lights, or lights placed atop the traffic signals in Clarion.
As sheriff, he said he started to look into what it would take to develop a countywide 911 system, and found where funding was available. He pointed out that he came up with $100,000 to develop the new system.
Cumberland also explained that the effort involved many people, from all political parties, and from all around the county.
“I just want to thank everybody,” Cumberland said. “If you hang in there, you have something to show for it.”
“For a 50-year period, because of what [Cumberland] started, how many hundreds of thousands of lives have been saved?” Heasley said in presenting Cumberland with a plaque of appreciation from the county. “The residents have benefitted for a half-century.”
Last week’s program also offered the public tours of the new 911 center, as well as a look around the vast building in which it is housed.
Tharan said that while the county had been looking at options for a new 911 center for some time, it was the COVID pandemic that really jumpstarted the project.
“Whenever COVID hit, we had to think of different things that were lacking in the county,” he said, highlighting the many uses for the new Clarion County Complex. The large space used for last week’s program is often used for group trainings, and can double as an emergency shelter, complete with a kitchen and restrooms with showers.
Smathers said that the county had been looking around for buildings, and “at one point, we almost gave up.”
But then they came across the former Sorce Building near the county’s jail in Shippenville, and began to make plans.
“It will work perfect,” Tharan said of first seeing the building. “It’s hard to believe in two years everything that has happened here.”
Both Tharan and Smathers credited the county’s maintenance department for all its work in developing the new building, and the county IT Department for its efforts.
“They’re the ones who did all the work,” Tharan said.
“We really appreciate our new home,” Smathers said.
The county also showed its appreciation for its 911 staff as part of National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week. The county’s 911 dispatchers and others were called up to be recognized for their service to the county.