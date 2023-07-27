ALCOLA – A new endeavor at this week’s Clarion County Fair is not only celebrating the 85th year of the local event, but looking ahead to the milestone 90th and 100th years still to come.
Longtime Clarion County Fair volunteer Ann Kopnitsky said that the 85th anniversary historical display, which can be found in the fair’s Home and Family Living building at the skating rink, sprung to life only a few weeks before this year’s fair got underway at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
In talking with fair board member Brenda Shick, Kopnitsky said they decided something needed to be done to mark the fair’s 85th year.
“We had a couple of weeks and just started gathering things,” Kopnitsky said.
The two organizers recruited Darla Kirkpatrick, knowing that she had a number of fair-related items and also a talent for setting up a display.
“We just started making phone calls,” Kopnitsky said, explaining that they wanted to find items relating to the fair’s full 85-year history.
What developed was a large display taking up most of the back wall of the skating rink building, full of photographs and other memorabilia from the fair over the years.
The oldest fair-related item on display is the premium book from the 1943 Farmers and Merchants Picnic, the event which debuted in 1938 and eventually became the Clarion County Fair we know today.
Kopnitsky, whose grandfather Harrison Bruce Truitt was one of the founding fathers of the fair, provided a number of items for the display, including an original Truittsburg Farms show box used at the fair in the 1940s and 1950s.
Perhaps the oldest item on display is a plate dated 1913 that was made for Alcola Park, the predecessor to Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
In addition to numerous photographs and newspaper clippings, the display also includes a wide range of items, such as a vintage 4-H beanie hat, a T-shirt signed by the members of Lady Antebellum when they performed at the fair in 2008, the hide from the grand champion steer exhibited by Erica Bowersox Grimes in 2014, an art print of the old Merry Go Round Building framed by wood from the old building itself, an old pedal tractor toy, and even a shirt featuring popular fair performer, Buffo the Clown.
“It encompasses many generations,” Kopnitsky said, noting that a big part of wanting to create a history display this year is to begin gathering even more items for the fair’s upcoming 90th and 100th anniversaries.
“We hope it spurs an interest for memorabilia for the 90th and 100th,” Kirkpatrick added.
The display can be viewed in the Home and Family Living Building, which is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday), and from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the park’s skating rink.