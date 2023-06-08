KITTANNING and DAYTON – The 150th anniversary celebration of Dayton Borough’s founding in 1873 continued over the past week, with local and state officials recognizing the milestone anniversary.
At their meeting on June 1, Armstrong County Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian welcomed several ladies who have helped organize the anniversary events in Dayton, and proclaimed June 5 as “Dayton Borough Day” in the county.
Betty Calhoun, who has led efforts to commemorate the borough’s sesquicentennial, told the commissioners that after being a part of Wayne Township, Dayton Borough was officially incorporated on June 5, 1873.
She said that celebrations began with programs at Dayton Elementary School, including a coloring contest and tour of the Dayton Area Local History Society’s Marshall House museum.
Then, on Memorial Day, historical displays were featured at the Marshall House.
“It was well received,” Calhoun said of the event.
The festivities continued on Saturday, June 3, for displays at the Marshall House. State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) was on hand to issue a citation for the Borough of Dayton from the state House of Representatives.
Organizers said the event was well attended.
Calhoun told the commissioners that the final event will be a free community picnic from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the Dayton American Legion Hall.
In their proclamation, the commissioners noted that “Dayton Borough continued to thrive and develop with the introduction of the Dayton Fair in 1880, the publication of the Dayton Newspaper in 1882, construction of a train station in 1898, the building of the first school in 1905, organization of the American Legion Post in 1947, and volunteer fire department in 1948.”
The proclamation also states that “residents, borough leaders and the Dayton Area Local History Society proudly preserve the town’s heritage in its appearance as well as in leadership, creating a friendly, caring community.”
“Thank you and your committee for all the work you’re doing,” Fabian told Calhoun.
Calhoun and committee members said that as part of the 150th celebration, the group has reprinted a book on Dayton history, and had commemorative pens made to mark the occasion.