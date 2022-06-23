PARKER – This year marks Central Electric Cooperative’s (CEC’s) 85th anniversary, and the celebration will include a drive-through party.
The event will be on July 12 (the anniversary date of CEC founders signing CEC’s official incorporation notice in 1937) from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at CEC’s office in Parker.
The event will take place in the front parking lot of the building, near the lobby. Members will be able to drive up, stop at the tent, collect a swag bag, and then continue on their way. All without getting out of their car.
Members will need to confirm their CEC membership to receive the items. To confirm membership, staff members will look up the account using the member’s name and address. The line will form at CEC’s lobby entrance on Terwilliger Road.
The swag bag will include a gift, “piece of cake,” a historical booklet and more. To help CEC be prepared for the number of participants, CEC is strongly encouraging all members planning to attend to RSVP by June 28. RSVPs can be made on CEC’s website or by calling 1-800-521-0570.
CEC may substitute gift and treat options if participation is greater than anticipated. One swag bag per membership is permitted.
To learn more about CEC’s other anniversary celebrations, visit central.coop/85thAnniversary.