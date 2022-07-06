PARKER – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) has been delivering safe, reliable, affordable electricity for the last 85 years.
CEC, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative, now serves approximately 25,000 members, with more than 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Venango counties.
CEC is having a drive-thru anniversary party to celebrate its 85th anniversary on July 12 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at its Parker office. The event will take place in the front parking lot of the building — near the lobby.
“You will be able to drive up, stop at the tent, collect a swag bag and then continue on your way,” said Renee Tritten, communication supervisor. “All without ever getting out of your car.”
Service for rural communities remains the core of CEC’s identity and, in today’s perpetually plugged-in world, it has become even more important.
CEC was founded when neighbors worked together to bring electricity to rural communities. Big investor-owned power companies believed they couldn’t generate enough profit, so they bypassed rural areas.
In 1930, 70 percent of homes in the United States had power. Rural areas, however, only had about 10 percent of homes with electricity — and the local area was not part of the 10 percent. These numbers are what pushed President Franklin D. Roosevelt to sign the Rural Electrification Act of 1936, which provided allotments and provisions for each state to start electrifying their rural areas.
On July 12, 1937, CEC’s five founders met at their attorney’s office in Kittanning and signed the official incorporation notice for CEC — originally called Central Pennsylvania Rural Electric Cooperative Company, which was changed to Central Electric Cooperative in 1938. This began CEC’s journey to provide electricity to local rural areas.
The first member to receive electricity from CEC was Pierce Shakley on Aug. 18, 1938. He lived in Fredericksburg, Perry Township (Armstrong County). This occurred after power finally flowed from CEC’s substation in Petrolia. Members in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest and Venango counties were the next members to enjoy electricity for the very first time — thanks to their electric co-op.
CEC is a cooperative and an annual meeting of the members is required. CEC’s first annual meeting was held on Aug. 9, 1938, in a high school auditorium in Parker — Parkers Landing.
In 1939, the annual meeting was held at Whitehall Camp and Conference Center in Emlenton. Then from 1940 to 1953, the annual meeting’s location rotated between high school auditoriums and a local theatre.
In 1954, the event went back to Whitehall Camp and Conference Center where it was held until 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19 — with the exception of one meeting in 1962 that was held at CEC’s office. At the peak of their interest, these annual meetings would see around 5,000 people.
In 2019, CEC had approximately 1,500 attendees. Every year attendees enjoy director voting, entertainment, prizes, food and more. CEC hopes to bring back an in-person event in 2023.
Fast forward to today and tomorrow, CEC is still not your typical electric utility. Electric cooperatives are built by, and belong to, the communities they serve. They are led by members from the community and are, still today, uniquely suited to meet local needs.
CEC currently serves more than 25,000 members and has returned almost $24 million to members via capital credits to date. Capital credits reflect each member’s ownership in CEC and are the returned margins or revenues CEC has in relation to the sale of electric service remaining after all expenses have been paid.
“CEC is still a local, not-for-profit electric cooperative. It doesn’t have customers; it has member-owners and membership is a powerful thing,” said Tritten. “This means CEC is owned by you – the members. It means you have an energy partner you can trust to look out for you.”
“CEC understands the spirit that helped create the co-op must be continually nurtured. While times and technology will continue to change, CEC’s commitment to customers will not. In other words, it’s not simply about delivering power; it’s about recognizing and meeting members’ goals. CEC hopes customers view them as a trusted energy partner and make them a first stop whenever customers have a question about energy efficiency, renewables or any other information.”
For more information on CEC, visit www.central.coop.