PARKER – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) will once again invite high school juniors to attend Youth Tour, a once-in-a-lifetime, all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. from June 18-23.
Students will join participants from co-ops around the country to experience all the nation’s capital has to offer. This unique trip allows students to watch history come alive as they explore museums, memorials and monuments. Some of the stops on the trip may include the U.S. Capitol, Smithsonian, Kennedy Center, Arlington National Cemetary, National Cathedral, National Zoo, Holocaust Museum and more.
Participants will meet student leaders from other states and hear from dynamic speakers. They will also have the opportunity to meet U.S. senators and CEOs.
All high school juniors who reside in a home receiving electric service from CEC are eligible to apply by completing the application at www.central.coop. All application requirements must be received by CEC by Feb. 3.
Additional information about Youth Tour is available at www.youthtour.coop, at www.central.coop, or by calling 1-800-521-0570.
Youth Tour program funding comes from unclaimed capital credits and does not affect member rates.
Central Electric Cooperative Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Venango counties.