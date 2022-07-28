PARKER – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) has again decided to modify the format of its annual meeting and member appreciation event by foregoing the public gathering at Whitehall Camp and Conference Center.

Each year, two CEC board member seats are up for reelection. Since the 2022 election has only one candidate for each director’s seat, members will not receive a mail ballot in 2022. However, to accommodate member approval of last year’s minutes and the cooperative’s financial statements, CEC is providing an expanded electronic ballot.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos