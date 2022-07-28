PARKER – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) has again decided to modify the format of its annual meeting and member appreciation event by foregoing the public gathering at Whitehall Camp and Conference Center.
Each year, two CEC board member seats are up for reelection. Since the 2022 election has only one candidate for each director’s seat, members will not receive a mail ballot in 2022. However, to accommodate member approval of last year’s minutes and the cooperative’s financial statements, CEC is providing an expanded electronic ballot.
The ballots will be available on CEC’s website until Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. EST. If a member submits a ballot, they will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win an $85 bill credit or an $850 Visa gift card. CEC will give away twenty $85 bill credits and one $850 Visa gift card.
If a member does not have access to the internet, they should contact CEC to make alternative arrangements. Ballots must be received by Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. to qualify for prizes.
The results from this ballot will be announced at the nonpublic, annual business meeting on Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at CEC’s office in Parker.
It is out of an abundance of caution, that CEC has again decided to hold the annual business meeting without the physical presence of the membership and is accommodating members’ participation through the expanded ballot. After the meeting, the results will be posted on CEC’s website. A recording of the meeting will also be available for members to view.
For additional information, visit CEC’s website.