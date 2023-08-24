PARKER – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) held its annual meeting at A-C Valley High School on Aug. 10.
Members in attendance enjoyed refreshments, educational information, opportunities to speak with the Board of Directors and staff, a look at 2022 in review during the CEO’s remarks, and a question-and-answer session. Additionally, each member received a gift at registration and was entered to win door prizes. Door prizes included six $50 bill credits and one $100 bill credit.
During the meeting, it was confirmed that incumbent directors Althea Smith, Venango County representative and board secretary/treasurer; and John Campbell, Forest County representative, were re-elected in uncontested races.
For the members that were unable to attend in-person, a video recording of the 86th Annual Business Meeting is provided on CEC’s website at www.central.coop/annual-meeting.
In the summer of 2024, CEC will host the annual business meeting and a member appreciation event. More details of each event will be released to the membership as they become available.