WASHINGTON, D.C. – Central Electric Cooperative of Parker received a $20 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for an upgrade project.
USDA Rural Development Deputy Under Secretary Justin Maxson recently announced that the department is investing more than $20 million in rural communities that are vital to helping sustain the country’s energy production. These awards are part of $465 million the Biden-Harris Administration has invested through USDA Rural Development in Appalachia’s priority energy communities.
“Supporting communities that have had — and with USDA’s assistance, will continue to have — a key role in the development and use of domestic energy will help rural areas retain jobs, grow their economies and maintain their important role in supporting the nation’s energy independence,” Maxson said. “Investments like these show that under the leadership of President Biden, the federal government is working with rural communities in a seamless and nimble way to ensure rural residents and workers can compete for good jobs and thrive for generations to come.”
USDA is investing in three communities with funds from four Rural Development programs that demonstrate the Department’s coordinated approach to creating good-paying union jobs, spurring economic revitalization, and contributing to the clean energy transition while supporting energy workers in coal, oil and gas, and power plant communities across the country. The funding will help build and upgrade power distribution lines and improve physical and community infrastructure.
The funding will help rural communities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia which are part of 25 communities historically reliant on energy production that have been prioritized for federal investment. These investments reflect the administration’s near- and long-term actions to support energy communities as the nation transitions to a clean-energy economy.
In Pennsylvania, Central Electric Cooperative will use a $20 million Electric Program loan to build and improve 111 miles of line and connect 795 people
The loan includes $115,153 in smart grid technologies. Smart grid uses digital communications to help utilities better manage the power grid and detect and react to local changes in electricity usage.
Central Electric serves about 25,000 customers over 3,049 miles of line in seven counties in Western Pennsylvania.
The two other award recipients announced are:
• In West Virginia, the Norton Harding Jimtown Public Service District will use a $363,000 Water and Waste Disposal grant to extend and upgrade a gravity collection sewer system and pump stations along Route 151 and additional areas in Norton.
• In Ohio, Pease Township in Belmont County will use a $62,000 Community Facilities Program loan to purchase a dump truck with a snowplow and salt spreader to maintain more than 45 miles of roads in the county.