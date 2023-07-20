PARKER – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) is inviting its members to attend the Annual Meeting in person once again; however, the format of the event will change this year.
In 2023, CEC will host an Annual Business Meeting at A-C Valley High School on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. Next year, CEC will host both the Annual Business Meeting and a Member Appreciation Event. Details of the Member Appreciation event will be released as they become available.
Attendees of the 2023 Annual Business meeting can expect official election results, remarks from CEO and General Manager Matt Boshaw, a question-and-answer session, and educational information. Because this is a standard business meeting, it is not intended for children. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the gymnasium and will be live-streamed in the air-conditioned cafeteria. Light refreshments will be available.
Members in attendance will be entered to win door prizes. Door prizes include six $50 bill credits and one $100 bill credit.
To attend, members should pre-register by calling 1-800-521-0570 or by visiting www.central.coop by Aug. 7.
Central Electric Cooperative is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer and Venango counties.