PARKER - Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) invites all members to join them for a stroll through their history via a scavenger hunt! Participants can expect a scenic tour through CEC's service territory while learning about (and seeing) some of the co-op's most historical moments and markers.
And best of all, there's a prize at the end.
The scavenger hunt will be available to all members from June 1 to Aug. 31. The locations can be done in one day or spread out over the three months — it's the participant's choice.
There are 8.5 locations throughout CEC's service territory for the scavenger hunt, all with historical reasons for being chosen. The scavenger hunt information is available 24/7 at all locations but the last. All members who complete the scavenger hunt will receive a prize at the last location.
To find each location, participants will be given GPS coordinates. Each location will share the coordinates for the next location. These coordinates can be entered into any smartphone navigation app or by utilizing a map. The coordinates for the first location are: 40.814045, -79.520161. These must be typed in exactly as shown.
At each location, participants will look for the scavenger hunt's flyer. Each flyer will give a CEC historical fact, which location number currently at, a link to check-in, and the next location's coordinates.
To learn more about the scavenger hunt, or other CEC anniversary celebrations, visit www.central.coop.