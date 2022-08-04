CLARION – The Clarion Summer Fest committee kicks off its third and final 2022 summer event weekend with a Chalk Art & Music Festival, Aug. 5-7.
The committee organized Clarion’s Big Outdoor Festival in June and Celebrate Hometown in July. Three local craft breweries have supported the first-time festivals by hosting a brewery crawl, offering prizes and rewards throughout the summer.
On Friday evening, Aug. 5, the breweries will feature special music and food events at their locations.
The festival continues with the Chalk on Main Competition sponsored by the Clarion Arts Council. For a nominal cash only fee, this event is open to artists ages six and up. Cash prizes will be awarded, and chalk will be provided.
The event will be held in front of the Main Street Center from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 6, followed with awards.
On Saturday, downtown visitors will be entertained with acoustic musicians performing throughout the town while shopping at local businesses and Pop Up Shops.
Clarion Summer Fest has been made possible by an innovation grant through the Clarion Blueprint Community Inc. Project, designed to encourage entrepreneurs to set up “Pop Up” shops to offer a unique experience as customers have the opportunity to interact with their products, while developing the businesses.
A Community Art Installation will begin at 11 a.m. Clarion Arts Council will create a mural for the Clarion Free Library. The general public is encouraged to participate. No experience is necessary.
The festivities continue with an event in Memorial Park. From 4 to 6 p.m., local dance companies and youth performances will entertain the public. From 6 to 9 p.m., a street dance” sponsored by C-93 radio will take place.
The Summer Fest committee was organized with the purpose of creating a grassroots excitement and support for local businesses. In June, the theme was “Clarion’s Big Outdoors,” and local hiking and biking trails were highlighted. In July, the theme was “Hometown Fest” with an emphasis on family and community.
“Community businesses and citizens have been overwhelmingly supportive,” said Nancy Hanna, event coordinator. “People such as Michael Patton conceived and sponsored the Scavenger Hunt. Under the direction of Tony Linnan, Rail 66 volunteers initiated the first local bike-timed trial, and the Clarion Chapter of the North Country Trail created special walks for kids and adults. Wells Fargo Advisors purchased giveaway backpacks for participants. The festivals have provided a big up-tick in activity for our Main Street stores, who have hosted the Pop Ups.”
Hanna further said, “It’s been a real win-win for the community. We’re grateful for the shoppers who’ve come to enjoy the Pop Up Shops.”