CLARION – The Clarion Summer Fest committee kicks off its third and final 2022 summer event weekend with a Chalk Art & Music Festival, Aug. 5-7.

The committee organized Clarion’s Big Outdoor Festival in June and Celebrate Hometown in July. Three local craft breweries have supported the first-time festivals by hosting a brewery crawl, offering prizes and rewards throughout the summer.

