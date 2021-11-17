NEW BETHLEHEM – With the end of the year fast approaching, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce officials last week looked back on 2021, noting that they hope to build up the group’s events in the new year, as well as add to the chamber’s membership rolls.
In their last official meeting of the year, the chamber board announced efforts to conduct a membership drive in the waning weeks of the year.
“A lot of people say, ‘What does the chamber do?’” chamber events coordinator Gennie Gerow said, asking board members to approach non-member businesses and organizations in the area with a packet of information about all the benefits that the chamber offers to members, as well as details about the chamber’s events and promotions throughout the year.
A list of businesses and local organizations that are not current chamber members was divided among the board. Prospective members will also be invited to the chamber’s Christmas social, Nips and Nibbles, which is set for Dec. 2.
The holiday gathering for chamber members is one of the group’s final events for the year, but not its last as chamber members detailed plans for the annual Christmas Parade, Snack With Santa and Festival of Trees.
Gerow said that the parade would begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, along Broad Street in New Bethlehem. Local churches, groups, fire companies and others have been invited to participate to usher Santa and Mrs. Claus into the community for the start of the Christmas season.
Following the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit with area children at the Redbank Valley History Center in the old bank tower building along Broad Street for Snack With Santa.
The chamber is also partnering with the Redbank Valley Historical Society for the Festival of Trees, which will be unveiled during the Snack With Santa in the historic building.
Later that afternoon at 5 p.m., the official Light Up Night festivities will be held at the Festival of Trees.
Officials said that so far, 10 local businesses and groups had committed to decorating trees for the event. More are welcome to take part, either by contacting the chamber or historical society.
The trees will also be on display for the society’s musical event on Friday, Dec. 10.
Looking back over the year, chamber members said they hope to build upon this year’s debut Freedom Fest in July, along with continued growth at September’s Peanut Butter Festival.
They also said that last month’s Halloween activity on trick-or-treat night in New Bethlehem was a big success. The chamber and local Lions Club hosted a photo opportunity site along the Redbank Valley Trail, handing out candy to kids and offering a backdrop for Halloween photos.
“I just think we can build on that,” Gerow said. “It was a good turnout.”
Members suggested turning it into a fall festival, with games, pumpkin carving and more along the trail.