NEW BETHLEHEM – New royalty will be added to this year’s Peanut Butter Festival in New Bethlehem, along with a new way of choosing who will wear the crowns.
At their meeting last week, board members of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce announced that this year’s Peanut Butter Festival Queen will be selected through a new pageant event, which will be held the weekend before the festival in September.
“We’re making it an actual pageant,” chamber events coordinator Gennie Gerow said, noting that the process over the years consisted of writing an essay and taking part in an interview with members of the New Bethlehem Civic Club, which organized the scholarship contest.
This year, Gerow said that the new committee, consisting of herself, chamber board member Ali Mortensen and Amber Kimmel, will oversee a pageant at the Redbank Valley History Center on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.
Not only will the pageant feature girls ages 16-19 who are vying for the queen’s crown, but a new princess title will be bestowed upon the winner of a division that includes girls ages 13-15.
Scholarship prizes for the queen competition will continue to be sponsored by the J.M. Smucker Co. and include a $2,000 scholarship for the queen and a $1,000 scholarship for the runner-up.
Gerow said that the committee was still working to finalize the cash prizes for the princess competition.
The pageant will include four judged areas, including a talent presentation, question and answer session, fun wear and formal wear.
Held privately in past years, Gerow said the committee wanted to bring the pageant to the public as a kickoff to the festival, which will be held Sept. 16-18 in Gumtown Park.
“We really want to open it up to the public,” she said, noting that a $5 admission will be charged at the door to support the event.
Gerow added that the two age divisions will hopefully get more girls involved in the event, after only three contestants took part in the contest last year.
“I think it will grow,” she said. “It’s a way to start bringing younger people into it.”
Gerow said that information about the event will be sent home with eligible girls at Redbank Valley High School, and that the deadline to sign up has been extended to July 31.
“It’s been 25 years; we need to change it up a little,” Gerow said.
But one thing that won’t change, she added, is that the festival’s royalty will continue to be crowned in the evening on the opening day of the festival, which this year is Friday, Sept. 16.
The winners and contestants will be featured in the Peanut Butter Festival parade on Saturday, Sept. 17, and the queen and princess will be on hand at the festival all weekend.
In other festival news, Gerow said she is already “getting flooded” with people wanting forms to register for vendor booths at the festival, and that this year’s event will also include a new Jeep Invasion on Saturday.
Other Business
• In addition to September’s Peanut Butter Festival, the chamber board spent time last week discussing the Freedom Fest, which will be held in Gumtown Park on Saturday, July 2.
Gerow said the event will include a dunk tank, inflatable attractions for kids, carnival games and more — all leading up to an evening concert by the Leatherwood Band and the annual Independence Day fireworks display above Red Bank Creek.
She said the chamber will operate a food both, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Association will sell funnel cakes, the Meadows ice cream truck will be on hand, the Distant Fire Co. will take part, and there will also be kettle corn.
Members said that they would reach out to local craft vendors to set up for the day as well, along with possible face painting.
Board member Mitch Blose suggested holding a corn hole tournament during the day.
• The chamber will host its annual membership banquet this Saturday at Trinity Hall. Members said four awards will be presented this year: Citizen of the Year, Business/Organization of the Year, Good Neighbor Award and a special Lifetime Achievement Award.