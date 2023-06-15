CLARION – Hunting licenses for Pennsylvania residents will go on sale Monday, June 26 with a few changes this year.
Hunters will now be able to purchase first-round doe tags when purchasing hunting licenses. Pricing for doe tags is the same as last year — $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents.
While hunters will have a broader choice as to where they purchase their hunting licenses and doe tags, Clarion County Treasurer Karyn Montana said that if licenses and tags are purchased anywhere other than the treasurer’s office, she and her staff will no longer be able to fix any issues with those licenses.
“In previous years, if you had a problem with your hunting licenses or doe tags, you could come to the treasurer’s office, and we would be able to fix your issue no matter where you purchased your license, but that is no longer the case,” she said. “The Game Commission has changed the software so it can track where you purchased your license, and you will now have to contact the Game Commission directly if you have any problems with your licenses.”
She added that the treasurer’s office may be able to reprint licenses, but hunters could be recharged for the license if it was not purchased at the county office.
Additionally, hunters are no longer required to mail in doe tag applications for any round. Applications will still be accepted by mail, but applicants must send a self-addressed stamped envelope along with a check for the tag to be mailed back. No application is necessary when purchasing doe tags over the counter. All applications received by mail will be processed when time permits and may not be processed the day they are received.
Tags can also be purchased online at www.pgc.pa.gov. Tags purchased online will be mailed directly from the Game Commission.
Each round of licenses and tags will go on sale at 8 a.m. No sales will start online at midnight as in previous years. In order to accommodate the change, the Clarion County Treasurer’s Office will update its hours to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning Tuesday, June 20 for the start of landowner license sales.
Landowner, disabled veteran and armed forces hunting licensees can only be purchased at the treasurer’s office or online.
DMAP tags go on sale Monday, Aug. 14 at a cost of $10.97 for residents and $35.97 for non-residents.
Agriculture Deer Permits — Antlerless are $1.97. Hunters must have a coupon number from the Game Commission to purchase.
• Round 1 — June 26, Residents Only (1 tag).
• Round 1 — July 10, Non-Residents and Residents (1 tag).
• Round 2 — July 24, two tags if one hasn’t been purchased already.
• Round 3 — Aug. 14, 2023, three tags if two haven’t been purchased already.
• Round 4 — Aug. 28, six tags total depending on how many have already been purchased.
Hunters should remember:
• There are two weeks to purchase hunting licenses and the first doe tag. There is no rush to get licenses on day one. 2F and 2D are not going to run out in the first two weeks. The Game Commission has added 12,000 tags to each of these WMUs.
• Hunters do not have to purchase licenses and tags themselves in-person. A spouse, friend or relative may complete the purchase in place of the hunter, but the hunter’s CID number and date of birth are required to purchase the tags.
• The treasurer’s office does not accept credit/debit cards. Cash or check only. Checks are always preferred.
• Hunters must have their CID number, driver’s license number or Social Security number, as well as the correct date of birth ready when coming to the treasurer’s office. The office is no longer able to pull out old tags to look up information.
• The color of the hunting licenses and doe tags might be changing at some point. The Game Commission wants all the green paper used up before a new color is assigned.
For more information, call the Clarion County Treasurer’s Office at (814) 226-1113.