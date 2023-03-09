NEW BETHLEHEM – A 22-year-old Oil City man is facing charges after he was accused of causing a vehicle crash that left another person severely injured on Feb. 8 along Wood Street in New Bethlehem Borough.
Devin Lee Flockerzi was charged with causing a crash involving injury to another person, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and failing to have the required financial responsibility on a vehicle.
According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRPD) was dispatched at approximately 8 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash with injuries along Wood Street, near Hunter Way. At the scene, police said that it appeared that a 2021 Jeep Compass, operated by Emmanuel Marshall, had been rear-ended by a 2019 RAM pickup, driven by Flockerzi.
Police said emergency crews were working to get Marshall out of his vehicle for transport to the hospital, while Flockerzi was sitting in the driver’s seat of his truck.
When asked by police what had happened, Flockerzi reportedly explained that he had fallen asleep at the wheel and hit Marshall’s vehicle. Flockerzi also allegedly said that he did not have insurance on his vehicle, and it was later determined that his driver’s license was suspended.
Marshall was flown from the scene to a Pittsburgh hospital due to possible serious injuries he suffered as a result of the rear-end collision, police said.
While speaking to police from the hospital’s ICU the next day, according to reports, Marshall explained that he was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Wood and Broad streets when another vehicle struck him from behind.
Charges against Flockerzi were filed March 3 by SCCRPD Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.