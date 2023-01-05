TOBY TWP. – A 23-year-old Rimersburg man, as well as a Florida-based business, were charged with violating rules and regulations associated with the transport of reptiles stemming from an incident on May 1 along Cherry Run Road in Toby Township.
According to court documents, Brock Dakota Allshouse unlawfully took possession of an Eastern Painted Turtle through the use of “electronic communications.”
Underground Reptiles of Dearfield Beach, Fla., was also cited after a representative from the business allegedly transported the turtle, which is native to Pennsylvania, into the commonwealth from another jurisdiction.
All charges were filed Dec. 19 by Fish and Boat Commission Officer Jeffrey Giardina with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.