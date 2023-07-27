RIMERSBURG – Cherry Run Camp will hold its annual camp meeting beginning Saturday, July 29, through Sunday, Aug. 6.
Morning and evening services will be held each day.
This year’s evangelists are Dr. John Oswalt, visiting distinguished professor of Old Testament at Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Ky. and Dr. Jim Harriman, director of Latin American Ministries with World Gospel Mission.
This year’s missionaries are J.T. and Heather Greer, who serve on the Texas/Mexico border with World Gospel Mission.
Cherry Run Camp provides biblical programming for children, youth and adults.
More information can be found at www.cherryruncamp.com.