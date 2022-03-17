CLARION – Children’s book author Pam Selker Rak writes about what she knows.
What the Clarion-native knows are the joys derived from a modest life with a close-knit family and circle of friends in a small town.
“Sassafras Tea,” Selker Rak’s first book, a story-poem released in spring 2021, embodied that. It’s about a young girl who goes with her father to collect sassafras tree roots, which they then use to brew tea.
Her follow-up, “Christmas Treedition!,” launched last October during Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival, told the story of accompanying her father in search of the perfect Christmas tree.
“The through line of my books are that simple pleasures are our greatest treasures. If you have family and friends and love and support, you can do anything. There’s no doubt in my mind about that. That’s kind of the key messages that I try to bring out in my stories,” said Selker Rak. “I take those simple experiences you wouldn’t give a second thought to and spin them into adventures. Looking back, they really were.”
Similar themes run through Selker Rak’s other story-poems, which she began writing during the pandemic’s early days. To this end, the lockdown during spring 2020 was, in some regards, a blessing for Selker Rak, founder and president of Pittsburgh-based marketing firm CommuniTech, LLC.
She relayed, “I’ve always had this hobby as a creative writer. During the pandemic, when we went into lockdown, work kind of died down and we really couldn’t go anywhere. I took that opportunity to let my creative side kick into overdrive.
“I started writing all these story-poems. I was reflecting on my childhood and my youth and growing up in Clarion. I just started to formulate different stories from my experiences; growing up in a rural community, in a blue-collar family, the different things I learned and appreciate probably more now than I did back then.”
Selker Rak not only writes about what she knows, but she also writes for a purpose.
A graduate of “Leadership Pittsburgh,” a program that focuses on cultivating civic leadership and the link between business and community, Selker Rak sees her books as a way of giving back. Not only does she want to espouse a love of reading in children through her writing, but Selker Rak donates the net proceeds of each book to community-based, non-profit organizations.
In the later part of 2021 Selker Rak donated $5,000 to the Clarion Free Library based on the sales and anticipated future earnings from “Sassafrass Tea.” Though the donation is unrestricted, she hopes it is used to advance the mission and goals of the library.
Clarion’s library is special to Selker Rak, a place she spent a lot of time at as a youngster and which served as the impetus for her starting to write.
“My mom and dad took me to the Clarion Library every week. They had a nice children’s section. I remember spending hours there. It spawned my passion for reading, writing, learning,” she relayed. “It was fascinating to me, how these stories that I was reading just came to be. It really just launched my imagination and I got an interest in [writing] at an early age.”
The proceeds from “Christmas Treedition!” are earmarked for Clarion-Jefferson Head Start Inc. (CJHS). Selker Rak, in conjunction with CJHS executive director Pam Johnson, formed a partnership to launch a language-literacy program.
Selker Rak elaborated, “We packaged a program, ‘Learning Through Reading and Reflection,’ that comes with a custom curricula and copy of each of the books. One of the things [CJHS educators] stress to me is that when children own books, it really helps foster reading as a passion and leads to lifetime learning.
“That’s something that really appealed to them [CJHS], is having the ability for each of the kids to own these books, be able to take them home, be able to read them again and again.”
Selker Rak and Johnson appeared on WPXI-TV’s “Our Region’s Business” to discuss “Learning Through Reading and Reflection.”
“[Host] Bill Flanagan interviewed us for that show. He’s on the board of directors for Leadership Pittsburgh and he liked the idea of using what I learned to launch this philanthropic community initiative,” she explained. “He also wanted to discuss the importance of corporate involvement in this project. This is a way for us to engage with corporations and foundations, for them to help further this mission to support communities and educational programs.”
“Learning Through Reading and Reflection” recently received a $5,000 grant from Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania through its NiSource Foundation. In addition to pursuing other grant opportunities to fund this fledgling program, Selker Rak plans to also donate the proceeds of her next book, “Pam/Anne Restaurant.”
“Pam/Anne Restaurant” is scheduled to be released in April, with the intent that it’s available in time for Mother’s Day. Modeled on Selker Rak and her mother, the story is about an active girl who, because she gets in the way of cooking from time-to-time, is charged with opening an imaginary restaurant and assigned specific responsibilities to get the job done. The story is aimed at not only introducing children to new words, but also the importance of creative play, teamwork and problem solving.
Another of Selker Rak’s story-poems, the winter-themed “The Battle of Snowball,” is slated for release in October 2022. It will focus on the strengths and bonds of friendship, as well as the importance of conflict resolution and forgiveness.
According to Selker Rak, she has several more story-poems “in the hopper” and is planning to release two books per annum for the next three-to-four years or beyond.
Selker Rak’s love of the Clarion-community runs deep, informing her writing and influencing her philanthropy.
“There’s something special about Clarion,” she said. “I went to school here, I went to college here, I worked here, I knew the community. I just feel it takes people to invest in their community and there are so many people in Clarion who are vested in the community. That’s why I wanted to do this, I wanted to do my part.”
Selker Rak’s books can be purchased locally at Fulmer House Books & Collectibles in Clarion, and Dan Smith’s Candies & Gifts in Clarion and Brookville. For more information and links for online purchasing, visit www.clarionkidbooks.com.