Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following area, Columbiana. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson PA, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango. * WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of prolonged heavy rainfall this evening and overnight may cause areas of flash flooding. Rainfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible with the strongest thunderstorms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&