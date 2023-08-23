NEW BETHLEHEM – Just when you thought it couldn’t get any sweeter, Char-Val Candies recently added a whole new dimension to the way customers enjoy the popular New Bethlehem area confectionery.
Earlier this month, Char-Val Creamery opened at the candy factory’s location along Route 66 just north of New Bethlehem, offering soft serve ice cream treats with the focus on Char-Val’s most popular candies as toppings.
“We’ve been throwing around the idea of doing this for the last few years,” Char-Val Creamery co-owner Ali Mortensen said last week, explaining that she, her mother and aunt have talked about expanding into the ice cream world since they stepped in to help Mortensen’s grandfather, Howard Shreckengost, at the candy shop in 2019.
With so much uncertainty at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mortensen said the thoughts of ice cream were placed on the back burner until earlier this year.
“It was right at the end of Easter that we decided we were going to do ice cream,” she said, noting that planning began immediately. “We didn’t know if we would be able to pull it off this year.”
Wanting to keep the ice cream side of the business separate from the candy side, Mortensen said work began to transform an old storage space into a functional ice cream window.
“It’s completely renovated,” she said, adding that a wall, air conditioning, and new flooring, ceiling, duct work and windows were added to the space, which even earlier served as a pizza shop when the building served as a bowling alley in the 1960s. The work was completed by a local contractor with help from Mortensen’s father. “My dad helped out a lot. I think that’s why we were able to get it together so fast.”
According to Mortensen, Char-Val Creamery offers a variety of sweet treats including sundaes, avalanches (similar to a Blizzard), banana splits, milkshakes and more, with the shop finding its niche in the Char-Val Candies toppings that can adorn each menu item.
“We really wanted to be known as the ice cream place that offers Char-Val candy with the ice cream,” Mortensen said, pointing out that the New Bethlehem area has “amazing” ice cream options, each with their own unique speciality.
“We’ve been running with the toppings, really focusing on our candy and bringing it into the ice cream,” she continued, adding that customers can enjoy many of their favorite Char-Val candies incorporated into their vanilla, chocolate or twist ice cream, or even have a cone dipped in actual Char-Val chocolate. “We really want the candy to be the star of the show.”
So far, Mortensen said the favorite toppings among customers seem to be the meltaways, peanut butter supremes, chocolate covered pretzels and chocolate covered cookies.
“The support has been amazing,” she said of the creamery’s customer base. “This community really shows up for local businesses. People in the New Bethlehem area love their ice cream.”
Mortensen said that point was made clear during the creamery’s well-attended grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
“We were prepared to feed the masses, but we sold completely out of ice cream by 8 p.m.,” she said, noting that she had to break the news to the long line of eager customers.
“It was disappointing, and I felt so bad, but I ended up seeing just about everyone sometime that week,” she continued. “They were completely understanding.”
And she said that the community support has continued in the two weeks since the grand opening.
“Everyone has been so kind and writing really great reviews,” Mortensen said, adding that she has been blown away from all the Facebook attention the creamery is receiving. “It’s helped us a lot. This is truly a special town, and I’m so grateful for all the support.”
As a third generation chocolatier at Char-Val, Mortensen said she she hopes to see the creamery, as well as the candy shop, continue to grow and flourish for years to come.
“I don’t have kids yet, but I remember growing up here in the factory,” she said. “I want that same experience for my kids and hope to see future generations here doing this.”
She pointed out that her family is dedicated to ensuring that everyone who visits Char-Val Candies and Char-Val Creamery has a unique experience.
“It’s the candy experience of enjoying the bite of a peanut butter meltaway with your ice cream, or sitting at one of our picnic tables enjoying family time together,” she said. “We’re so family and faith oriented here that we want that fellowship and for people to enjoy our products.”
Char-Val Creamery is open Monday through Friday from 4 to 9 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.