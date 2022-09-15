Music Fest

ORGANIZER LINDA SNYDER hangs a promotional poster for the Hope Christian Music Festival, which will be held this Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Firemen’s Memorial Park in Summerville.

 Submitted

SUMMERVILLE – Summerville’s upcoming Hope Christian Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Firemen’s Memorial Park is largely the result of the vision and organizational acumen of one person — Linda Snyder.

“I just kind of thought of the idea. We [Summerville] have a group of guys doing a festival in July called Barrage Fest, which is kind of hard rock, very hard rock. It’s not everybody’s cup of tea, including mine. [Christian music] was more my cup of tea and I just wanted to be able to bring something different to the town of Summerville,” said Snyder.

