NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Area Community Choir will begin rehearsals for its 2022 Christmas Cantata on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.
Rehearsals will alternate between Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Monday evenings at 7 p.m.
The cantata will be presented at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Both presentations will also be at the First Church of God. The Rev. Zachery Lays is the host pastor.
Those interested in singing should plan to attend one of the first practices.
The 60-voice choir, under the direction of Bill Young, is made-up of members from area churches.
All Redbank Valley area residents who would like to sing are invited to participate.