NEW ATHENS – As the Halloween decorations still linger only days after the spooky holiday, the Rimersburg and Sligo areas have forged ahead into the “most wonderful time of the year” with the “A Christmas Present” craft show in the Rimersburg area, and Sligo’s “Homes for the Holidays.”
And while the craft show celebrations are clearly geared toward the Christmas season, another celebration will be taking place at one of the stops on the “A Christmas Present” tour.
“We started back in 1996,” Emily Rush said as she, husband Terry and other family members set up earlier this week for the craft show that opens today (Thursday) and continues through Saturday, Nov. 5.
On the eve of the 25th anniversary of the Gingerbread House, one of the 20 stops on the craft show tour, Rush said that she and her sister, Audrey Myers, actually got started with the local craft events even earlier.
“We had been crafting and Audrey had been crafting,” Rush said, noting that they had been selling their crafts in Sligo with other vendors.
That changed in 1996 when Terry’s mother’s house in the Cherry Run area became available, and the sisters decided to make a craft stop of their own.
“We were getting excited because we were going to have a place of our own,” Myers recalled.
But what to call the new tour location? The answer literally fell out of a drawer.
When they were cleaning out the house, Rush said a scrap of paper fluttered out of a drawer. When she picked it up and turned it over, there was an image of a gingerbread man.
“We thought she was giving us a sign,” Rush said of her late mother-in-law.
Thus, the Gingerbread House was born — complete with an eight-foot-tall wooden gingerbread man affixed to the chimney outside.
Rush said they operated the Gingerbread House at that location through 2009, when her son began remodeling the home for himself.
The sisters moved the Gingerbread House to the former Salvo’s Fruit Market location along Route 68 for two years. At that point, they decided to split up, with Rush continuing with the Gingerbread House, while Myers started Olde Tyme Christmas.
Rush said she took up residence in the Rimersburg Presbyterian Church from 2012 to 2017.
Then, in 2018, the family reunited at the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy, south of Rimersburg along Route 68, where they are set up again this year.
In addition to the Gingerbread House and Old Tyme Christmas, the location is also home to the Elves’ Workshop and Mrs. Claus’ Home Cooking.
Rush said the Gingerbread House fills two rooms at the church with woodcrafts, baked goods and much more.
“We have a variety — and we have a couple other crafters in with us too,” she said.
New this year are 3D printed Christmas ornaments made by her son, Steven. They also offer Yellow Dog Candle Co. items, made by her daughter-in-law’s sister.
The family connections continue with the edible items, Rush said, as her cousin makes a variety of dip mixes that are for sale, and her aunt’s famous pumpkin logs are always a big hit.
In fact, Terry Rush said the family ties run even deeper as the recipe they use to make their signature gingerbread cookies comes from his great-grandmother via a 1929 cookbook published by the East Brady Presbyterian Church.
“They’ve got a lot of history to them,” he said.
The craft show has grown over the years, Emily Rush said, but took a hit when it was called off in 2020 due to the pandemic. It bounced back last year; and while still drawing crowds, she said turnout was down a bit.
“We were a little concerned,” she said of starting back up after a year off. “But we survived it.”
She said people come from all over the region to attend “A Christmas Present,” with many people coming back year after year.
“One of the nicest things with having a show is you get to see people and reacquaint after a year,” Terry Rush aded.
At age 25 and several locations later, the Gingerbread House is still going strong — even if one of the gingerbread girls did decide to wander off a few years ago.
In recalling the memorable story, Emily Rush said that while they were at their original location, a line of wooden gingerbread boys and girls greeted visitors. One night, one of the girls disappeared.
“A couple weeks later we got a call from Ray Ishman,” she said, explaining that apparently one of Ishman’s students at Union High School had relocated the gingerbread girl to his home, miles away.
She was returned to her home safely, just in time for Christmas.
Stops along the “A Christmas Present” tour are open today and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details can be found by searching “A Christmas Present Craft Show” on Facebook. Sligo’s “Homes for the Holidays” stops are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3-5.