RIMERSBURG – Two holiday events will be taking place at Union High School on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A Christmas Festival, hosted by the Union High School Prom Committee, will feature carriage rides, Christmas trees, wreaths, poinsettias, holiday family photos, Christmas cookie plates, a dodgeball tournament, a gingerbread contest, a pie baking contest and pictures with Santa.
The Union Craft Show has been organized as a fundraiser for the Union Travel Club. It will feature more than 20 vendors including items such as jewelry, home decor, hand painted signs, wreaths, kettle corn and much more.
Hot food and drinks will be served.
A Chinese auction is also a part of the event.
For more information, contact Nicole Claypoole at (814) 473-3121 ext. 1200.