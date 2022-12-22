NEW BETHLEHEM – Students in Molly Wingard’s second grade class at Redbank Valley Primary School pretended to be stockings hanging somewhere in their house. They wrote about things they would see, hear and smell during the Christmas season.
As I hang by the dining room, there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Bailey knocking down the tree. I can see Dante’s mom getting frustrated and trying to put the tree back up again. I hear a plug from the lights coming out of the socket. Then, I hear the tree hitting the floor. I smell cookies baking in the oven. I can smell Dante’s mom’s shampoo. I like to hang out with Dante’s family. I like when St. Nick puts presents in me for him.
— Dante S.
As I hang by the fireplace, there’s a lot going on around me. I see presents under the tree. The presents are wrapped in different colors. They have red and green bows on them. I hear Santa chomping on cookies. The cookies are very crunchy. Santa makes a lot of noise! I smell John’s mom’s candles. They smell like candy apple. I really like Christmas. It is the best time of the year!
— John M.
As I hang by the art desk, there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Camdyn’s room. Camdyn is sleeping in his bed. He snores! I can hear Santa coming down the chimney. I hear him saying, Ho, ho, ho! I can smell cookies baking in the oven. They smell like candy canes. I like hanging around with my buddies at Christmas.
— Camdyn S.
As I hang by the Christmas tree, there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Christmas lights outside. The lights are all sorts of colors. They are bright! I can hear Kason and Briar opening presents. They are screaming. I think Kason got what he wanted! I can smell the cookies with the sprinkles. They smell delicious. Too bad I am a stocking. I can’t eat them. Christmas is when I get to spend time with my family.
— Kason M.
As I hang by the fireplace, there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Derrick’s family watching Christmas movies. His family likes to watch Christmas movies and drink hot chocolate at night time. I hear St. Nick’s footsteps. I hear him on the rooftop. He makes a lot of noise when he is walking. I smell pinecones in a bowl. It makes the whole house smell like Christmas! It smells good. It smells like pine trees. I hope I can come back next year!
— Derrick S.
As I hang by the Christmas tree, there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Santa putting presents under the tree. They are big and little. They are colorful. I can hear Santa’s footsteps as he is walking towards the Christmas tree. It’s very noisy. I can smell the smoke from Santa’s jacket. It doesn’t smell that good. I like hanging around the family at Christmas.
— Josie P.
As I hang by the couch, there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Santa’s sleigh and reindeer. The reindeer are looking around the neighborhood. They are eating candy canes. I hear the mixer making cookies. It is very loud. St. Nick can probably hear it up the chimney, and the reindeer can probably hear it too. I smell cookies on the plates. They make the whole house smell like cookies. They smell so good. I want to eat them. I love hanging around with Jace’s family.
— Jace T.
As I hang by the fireplace, there’s a lot going on around me. I can see St. Nick putting candy in me. The candy is chocolate, but it is HUGE! I hear Santa saying, “Ho, ho, ho!” on the roof. I can’t wait to see what Camdin gets! I can smell the fireplace. It is very smelly. I love hanging with this cool family!
— Camdin D.
As I hang by the shelves, there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Santa Claus eating cookies. The cookies are green, blue, and orange. Santa Claus has a red suit on. I hear reindeers’ bells outside. It sounds like Christmas songs. It is nice. I smell gingerbread in the kitchen. It smells like Christmas candles. It smells great! I love Christmas!
— Adeline J.
As I hang by the Christmas tree, there’s a lot going on around me. I can see St. Nick’s reindeer on the roof. They are eating candy canes and waiting for Santa to drop off presents. I hear the children laughing with joy. They got all the presents on their Christmas lists. I smell gingerbread baking in the oven. I love the smell of gingerbread cookies and the Christmas candles. I am glad I got pulled out of that old Christmas box!
— Colette P.
As I hang by the fireplace, there’s a lot going on around me. I see Santa putting gifts by the tree. Santa is putting a lot of gifts under the tree. I see a BIG gift. I wonder what it is. I hear Santa coming down the chimney. I hear loud bells ringing down the chimney. Santa is singing, “Ho! Ho! Ho!” I smell cookies baking in the kitchen. It smells like strawberries. They smell good. I am happy to be hanging by the fireplace.
— Hayleigh C.
As I hang by the mantle, there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Santa putting presents under the tree. He is putting lots of presents under the tree. Santa is wrapping the presents to put in me. St. Nick is putting a Barbie in me. I hear St. Nick’s footsteps. Santa is munching on the cookies. His jingle bells on the sleigh are dangly. He makes a lot of noise! The smell of the sugar cookies is amazing! It makes the house smell so sweet. I wish I wasn’t a stocking so I could eat some. It feels amazing to hang around Lynae’s family at Christmas!
— Lynae G.
As I hang by the Christmas tree, I can see Santa eating cookies. Santa is eating chocolate chip cookies and delicious sugar cookies. I hear St. Nick’s footsteps. I hear St. Nick saying “Ho, ho, ho!” on the roof. He is really loud. I smell cinnamon sticks on the tree. The cinnamon sticks smell like the ornaments. It smells so good. I’m so happy it’s Christmas. Joe’s family finally took me out of that box!
— Joe H.
As I hang by the Christmas tree, there’s a lot going on around me. I can see Santa Claus putting presents under the tree. The presents are so colorful and are different sizes. Some are glittery. I hear the jingle bells coming from outside. There are so many loud noises coming from on the rooftop. I smell the gingerbread man. He is coming alive from St. Nick’s magic! When St. Nick makes them come alive, they always come up into my room and sleep with me. I am glad to be a stocking at Christmas so St. Nick can fill me up!
— Kyson C.
As I hang by the Christmas tree, there’s a lot going on around me. I can see the family coming down the steps. They are coming down the steps to open their presents under the Christmas tree. They are on the last step. I am so excited for the kids to open me. I hear the children giggling under the Christmas tree by the presents. They are opening the presents. I hear Brynlee and Chadley saying, “I love this! It is just what I wanted!” I can hear the paper on the presents. I can smell the cookies on the plate at the table. The cookies on the table smell so good. They are right beside me. I love the smell of cookies! I love Christmas! It is the best time of the year. I like to be out of that box!
— Brynlee T.
As I hang by the Christmas tree, there’s a lot going on around me. I can see the fireplace glowing and lots of Christmas decorations around me. I can hear the TV shows on the TV and all the people in the house talking and laughing. I can smell cookies baking in the oven and supper cooking on the stove. I feel happy because Santa will fill me with lots of goodies soon!
— Adelyn R.