NEW BETHLEHEM – Lynn Pollock’s second grade students at New Bethlehem Elementary School have written Christmas stories from the stocking’s perspective.
As I hang by the couch, there’s a lot going on. I see a cat. It is a cute little black and white kitty. I hear kids laughing. There are three kids having fun. I smell cookies baking. There are cute Christmas cookies in the oven. I love Christmas!
— Levi B.
As I hang by the fireplace, there’s a lot going on. I see a Christmas tree. The Christmas tree is beautiful and pretty. I hear people talking. The people talk very loud and they talk about Christmas. I smell yummy Christmas chocolate chip cookies baking. The cookies are baking in the kitchen and it smells like chocolate chip. I love Christmas!
— Lily W.
As I hang by the TV, there’s a lot going on. I see the Christmas tree in my living room. I see ornaments and garlands on my tree. I hear the Dad talking about Christmas. The Dad is talking to a boy and a girl about their presents. I smell cookie crumbs and carrot pieces on the plate. Santa ate the cookies and the reindeer ate the carrots. I enjoy Christmas!
— Braden S.
As I hang by the fireplace, there’s a lot going on. I see the Christmas tree. The Christmas tree has ornaments that are shiny. I hear jingle bells. The Dad rings the jingle bells. I like the smell of cookies. I smell cookies. They smell like lemons. I love Christmas!
— Livy R.
As I hang by the fireplace, there’s a lot going on. I see ornaments. They are shiny and they are glass. If you break them you could get hurt. I hear jingle bells. They are ringing the song Jingle Bells. I smell gingerbread. It smells like cinnamon. It is strong. I love Christmas!
— Ariella C.
As I hang by the bed, there’s a lot going on. I see my bed. I see red sheets. I can hear Santa. I can hear Santa Claus falling down the chimney. I can smell the cookies baking. They smell like chocolate chip cookies. I love Christmas!
— Carter S.
As I hang by the Christmas tree, there’s a lot going on. I see a chimney and fireplace. I hope I see Santa come down the chimney. I hear a bump. I think it could be Santa falling down the chimney. I smell ashes. The ashes are from the fireplace. I love Christmas!
— Cohen F.
As I hang by the fireplace, there’s a lot going on. I see my Christmas tree. The tree has garland, a star, and light bulbs. I hear Santa drinking milk and eating cookies. I can hear Santa slurping and chomping. I smell ginger and cinnamon. Some ornaments are made from cinnamon. I love Christmas!
— Nathan S.
As I hang by the fireplace, there’s a lot going on. I see a Christmas tree. I also see Christmas lights. They are rainbow lights. I hear my dog. My dog is barking very loud. I smell pumpkin pie. Pumpkin pie smells like cinnamon. I love Christmas!
— Keelan M.
As I hang by the sunroom, there’s a lot going on. I see Santa. I see Santa slowly flying in. I hear Santa. I hear Santa landing on the roof. I smell fur. I smell fur from Santa’s reindeer. I love Christmas!
— Andrew S.
As I hang by the Christmas tree, there’s a lot going on. I see a Christmas tree. It has pretty ornaments. I hear babies crying. Babies are annoying when they cry. I smell Christmas cookies. They smell like chocolate chip. I cannot wait until the cookies come out of the oven. I love Christmas!
— Amelia M.
As I hang by the bedroom, there’s a lot going on. I see a Christmas tree. The small tree has rainbow lights on it. I hear Santa. I can hear Santa chomping cookies. I smell gingerbread. Gingerbread people are baking. I love Christmas!
— Raelynn D.
As I hang by the fireplace, there’s a lot going on. I see a Christmas tree. It has a lot of shiny lights. I hear Santa coming in. He is saying, Ho, Ho, Ho! I do smell cookies. They are sweet and sugary smelling. I love Christmas. It is my favorite holiday!
— Vivian K.
As I hang by the fireplace, there’s a lot going on. I see Santa Claus. He is a big guy with a big white beard. I hear my dog barking. It is a white and black dog that sounds like a wolf. I smell cinnamon in cookies. It smells good, and I think they are going to be good. I love Christmas!
— Cooper K.
As I hang by the staircase, there’s a lot going on. I see my Christmas tree in the living room. I see ornaments and lights on the Christmas tree. I hear Santa putting presents under the tree. I hear presents crackling and Santa. I smell cookies baking in the oven. I smell chocolate and gingerbread cookies. I love Christmas!
— Ryker B.
As I hang by the tree, there’s a lot going on. I see my tree in the living room. My tree has lights and a star. I hear bells and Santa’s deer. Santa’s bells sound like they are ringing and his reindeer make a “maa” sound. I smell cookies baking in the oven. The cookies smell good and the cookies smell like chocolate chip. I love Christmas! It is great and I love it! It is a great holiday!
— Niko K.