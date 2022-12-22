HAWTHORN – Third-graders in Roxanne Lewis’ class at Redbank Valley Primary School write stories from the perspective of Christmas trees, presents and Santa’s sleigh.
I am red and magical. I am Santa’s sleigh. All year I have to wait to fly with Santa. It’s so cool when I get filled with gifts and hooked up with the reindeer. They use machines. On Christmas night, I fly all night with Santa. Being Santa’s sleigh is amazing! Flying with the reindeer is awesome too!
— Keaton
I am a special secret under the Christmas tree. I am a present. Getting wrapped was nice. I loved when the elves put the paper all around me. I have to wait and wait and wait. It’s annoying to wait so long because I just want to get unwrapped and played with. On Christmas morning, I cannot wait to get unwrapped. The excitement is too much! Being a Christmas present is amazing!
— Xavior
I am the symbol of Christmas. I am the Christmas tree. I am so happy that I was chosen by a family. When I got to my new home, a cat knocked me down. Then someone came and picked me up. Being decorated was so much fun. I look amazing! Then the dog was chasing the cat and knocked me down again. On Christmas night, I saw Santa Claus. He put all kinds of presents underneath me. I felt so proud. Being the symbol of Christmas is amazing!
— Chase
I am the symbol of Christmas. I am the Christmas tree. I’m so excited that I was chosen by a family. First, I was scared. Then, I was nervous. Lastly, I was happy to be put up. Being decorated was ticklish. It was fun because they put a star, angel lights and ornaments all over me. On Christmas night, I saw Santa. He waved at me and I waved back. He smiled back. Being the symbol of Christmas is amazing because I am warm, I see Santa and Christmas is fun!
— Josh
I am a special secret under the Christmas tree. I am a present. Getting wrapped was uncomfortable. It was claustrophobic and loud. I have to wait and wait and wait. It is very, very boring to wait. It is fun to ride in Santa’s sleigh. That is the best part of being a Christmas present. On Christmas morning, I get scared because I think the kids are going to smash me. I am also excited because I get a home. I am also excited because I get a lot of attention. Being a Christmas present is amazing because I get played with when the kids open me. Also, I get to ride in Santa’s sleigh.
— Jackson
I am red and magical. I am Santa’s sleigh. All year I have to wait. I have to wait to see Santa. I have to wait to see the reindeer. I have to wait to see the nighttime sky. It’s so fun when I get filled with gifts and hooked up to the reindeer because I have presents on my back. On Christmas night, I get filled with gifts and hooked up to reindeer. I get to see Santa. I get to see the sky. I get to see Santa go down the chimneys all night long. I get filled with presents and help Santa. Being the Santa’s sleigh is amazing!
— Cooper
I am red and magical. I am Santa’s sleigh. All year I have to wait. I have to wait to see Rudolph guide the sleigh. I have to wait to see Santa put gifts in the kids’ houses. I also have to wait for the elves to come back. It’s so joyful when I get filled with presents and hooked up to the reindeer. It’s nice to know all of the kids are going to be happy. I love to see Dasher, Prancer and Rudolph. On Christmas night, I fly around holding gifts for each house. Each kid can get their present. I love the smell of the cookies they made. I love flying around and seeing the reindeer! It is really nice to see all the presents. Being the Santa’s sleigh is AMAZING!
— Connor
I am a special secret under the Christmas tree. I am a present. Getting wrapped was fun. Santa’s elves were very gentle when they were wrapping me. It was fun being wrapped by those elves. I have to wait and wait. Waiting is boring. I have to wait so long. On Christmas morning, I wake up and get ready. I wait to get opened. I get really excited. I love being a present. Then the kids opened me with such excitement. Being a Christmas present is amazing!
— Rowan
I am a special secret under the Christmas tree. I am a Christmas present. Getting wrapped was scary. l was alone. It was dark. l heard noises. I couldn’t move. I was cold. People kept shaking me. The dog kept sniffing me. I felt an ornament drop on me. On Christmas morning, I got opened by a little girl. I got lots of hugs. l got played with. I wasn’t lonely any more. I am loved and played with all day long.
— Mackenzie
I am the symbol of Christmas. I am the Christmas tree. I am so happy that I was chosen by a family. I want to be decorated. My branches got cold. Being decorated was exciting. I liked the rainbow lights. They put all types of ornaments on me. On Christmas night, I saw Santa. He has a sack of toys. He has a big tummy. Being the symbol of Christmas is amazing!
— Jase
I am red and magical. I am Santa’s sleigh. All year I have to wait. I have to wait to fly. I have to wait to get filled with presents. I have to wait for Santa. I have to wait for Christmas Eve. It’s so exciting when I get filled with gifts and hooked up to the reindeer. It’s so exciting to fly with Santa. I get to see Santa go into the chimney. I get to help Santa deliver presents. I get to go on an adventure around the world. On Christmas night, I go back to the North Pole. I am exhausted. I get to rest. I am looking forward to next year. Being Santa’s sleigh is amazing! I love being Santa’s sleigh.
— Ansley
I am a special secret under the Christmas tree. I am a present. Getting wrapped was fun. I was wrapped in pretty paper. They put a red ribbon on me. Then I was put under the tree. I have to wait and wait and wait. I am so happy. The kids grab me. They shake me. Finally, they open me. Being a Christmas present is amazing! It is fun being a present.
— Jailyn
I am a special secret under the Christmas tree. I am a present. Getting wrapped was exciting. I was so excited because I got wrapped in pink sparkly wrapping paper. When I was getting wrapped, I couldn’t wait to see the happy faces. I have to wait and wait and wait. It is so exciting that I can’t wait until the kids unwrap me. I can’t wait until I see the happy faces. On Christmas morning, I am so excited! I can hear kids running down the hallway. They lift me out from under the tree and shake me. Finally, I get to see those happy faces. Being a Christmas present is amazing because I can see excited faces, happy faces and so much love!
— Cecilia
I am the symbol of Christmas. I am the Christmas tree. I am so happy that I was chosen by a family. They brought me into their warm home and gave me a special place in front of a big window. I was able to see the snow falling outside. Being decorated was fun. They put tinsel on my limbs. It tickled. Then they added lights that made me bright. I really liked the angel they put on my top branch. On Christmas night, I saw Santa Claus putting presents under me. Santa laughed and said Merry Christmas to me. Being the symbol of Christmas is Amazing! I got to be in a warm house and I saw Santa Claus. The family was happy when they opened the presents. I hope next year a family as nice as these will make me their Christmas tree.
— CJ
I am red and magical. I am Santa’s sleigh. All year I have to wait to get fresh air, to get filled up with gifts, to watch Santa get stuck and get back with the reindeer. It’s so fun when I get filled up with gifts and hooked up with the reindeer. I have presents on my back. On Christmas night, I get ready to fly. Santa makes sure everything is good. Then, I get hooked up to the reindeer, Santa gets the gifts, and we’re off! Being Santa’s sleigh is amazing!
— Jace
I am red and magical. I am Santa’s sleigh. All year I have to wait for reindeer to get hooked up to me. All year I have to wait for Christmas. That’s such a long wait. It’s so fun when I get filled with gifts and fly around with Santa and the reindeer. On Christmas night, I am excited for all of the gifts on my back and Santa too. Being Santa’s sleigh is amazing! Being with Santa is amazing!
— Savannah