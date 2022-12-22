Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch, with flash freeze conditions possible. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Friday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM Friday to Noon EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Plan on slippery road conditions. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&