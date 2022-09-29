CLARION – After nearly 40 years working with the Clarion County Elections office, Cindy Callihan announced earlier this week that she will be retiring at the end of the month.
“Retiring from this position is a very hard thing for me to do,” Callihan said in her retirement announcement, noting that in her 37 years of county employment, she has worked with the Bureau of Elections from the Department of State; several county commissioners; township, borough and school district officials; political party members; poll workers; state, county and local candidates; voters and the general public. “I have been completely dedicated to my job...and have met a lot of people.”
Callihan began her career in 1975, less than a year after graduating high school, working in the Elections/Voter Registration Office in the Clarion County Courthouse. During that time, she assisted part-time with clerical duties for the county auditors, sheriff, prothonotary, jury commissioners and the register/recorders office.
Just three years later, in 1978, Callihan was promoted to Director of Elections.
“I was 21 years old at the time,” she said on Tuesday. “It was pretty amazing.”
She remained in her full-time role until 2001, when she stepped away from county elections to work for the American Cancer Society.
“That was very rewarding, eye-opening experience,” Callihan said of her 11-year stint with the cancer society. “It was a wonderful position.”
Callihan returned to the county’s workforce in 2012 and has remained at the helm of the Elections Office ever since.
“I have been truly blessed to have gotten the opportunity to work with so many wonderful, dedicated and caring poll workers that Clarion County is fortunate to have,” Callihan said in her prepared statement, noting that she has built many friendships over the years. “I have also worked with a lot of great election office staff.”
It’s no surprise that the election process has evolved over the years, and with nearly four decades of service, Callihan said she has experienced a full circle of changes.
“In the beginning of my employment we had hand tabulated paper ballots,” she said in a written statement, pointing out that poll workers counted, recorded and delivered election results into the early morning hours.
According to Callihan in her announcement, the 1980s brought electronic tabulation in which the county scanned paper ballots returned from the polls using a central tabulation scanner. In the 2000s, the county moved into electronic touch screen tabulation, which eliminated paper ballots altogether.
“Since 2020, we have utilized the paper ballot system using precinct scanners,” she said, explaining that “new laws, rules and regulations over the years have created a tremendous amount of knowledge to learn, absorb and accomplish.”
“Elections can become a whirlwind at times, but we always manage to get through,” she continued, crediting her office staff for always pulling together to ensure elections are conducted in a fair and truthful manner. “Accurate and secure Clarion County elections have always been high on my priority list.”
In fact, Callihan recalled one such whirlwind election several years ago when election workers had to think fast to save a bunch of rain-soaked paper ballots.
“It was a rainy election day and night, and the ballots came in those old wood and metal ballot boxes,” Callihan explained, noting that as a result, the ballots were damp when they arrived at her office. “We had to use hairdryers and baby powder to dry the ballots so we could scan them and read them.”
Callihan was also involved in several election-related positions over the years, including memberships in the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 Advisory Task Force, representing all sixth-class counties in Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania State Election Technology Task Force, in which she was appointed by Gov. Tom Ridge.
In addition, she held the positions of treasurer, legislative chair and chairwoman to the Western Pennsylvania Election Personnel Association, and served as a member of the State Voter Registration Central Registry Task Force Committee, statewide Motor Voter Act (registering to vote through the mail) and the Joint State Government Commission Advisory Task Force Committee.
Callihan also conducted the Voter Hall of Fame program where voters were recognized and awarded for voting for 50 consecutive years.
During her membership in some of these committees, Callihan said she even had the opportunity to testify at the state level.
“It was quite an experience to be able to testify and tell them what we did in our office that could be of help or benefit later,” she said.
Reflecting on her time in the Elections Office, Callihan said it’s the people she has enjoyed the most.
“I’m a people person, and enjoy the people and the public,” she said. “It’s always just been my life, what I’ve done.”
Although her official retirement date is Sept. 29, Callihan said she plans to remain with the county part-time to help her staff with the upcoming general election.
“I see great things happening here with the election,” she said, adding that the current staff members are “great assets to the office.”
Ultimately, however, Callihan said she is looking forward to enjoying more time with her family, including her husband, children, grandchildren and her father.
“I’m looking forward to it, but I’m a little sad too,” she said of retirement. “I love my job and the people. I have mixed emotions about it.”