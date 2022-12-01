NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Civic Club will hold its Christmas banquet on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Evernoore’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem.
Social time begins at 4:30 p.m. and a sit-down dinner will follow at 5 p.m.
The program will feature Phyllis Howard performing Christmas music on the harp.
Hostesses for the evening will be Amy Watson and Gretchen Kunselman.
The first meeting of 2023 will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the social rooms of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.
Those attending are asked to bring a wrapped gift for a bingo prize.
New members are always welcome and encouraged to join this community dedicated group.