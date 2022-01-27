Civic Club

THE NEW BETHLEHEM Civic Club celebrated its 75th year during the group’s recent Christmas banquet at Evermoore’s Restaurant. On hand for the event were (front row, from left): Linda Sloan, Darletta Shick, Sharon Shaffer, Rachel Himes, Judy Jacklin, Jewel Sherry and Gloria Carrier; (back row): Phyllis Howard, Bobbie Kunselman, Eileen Conners, Shelby Bowser, Amy Watson, Judy Williams, Susan Rupert and Gretchen Kunselman.

NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Civic Club will host its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1 in the social rooms of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.

The meeting will feature a Valentine craft project presented by Julie Hagen. Hostesses for the event will be Eileen Conners and Shelby Bowser.

Members are reminded to bring non-perishable food items which will be donated to the community food bank.

The club is celebrating 75 continuous years as a Redbank Valley chartered organization. New members are needed to help support the many contributions the club has actively made to the community.

