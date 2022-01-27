NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Civic Club will host its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1 in the social rooms of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.
The meeting will feature a Valentine craft project presented by Julie Hagen. Hostesses for the event will be Eileen Conners and Shelby Bowser.
Members are reminded to bring non-perishable food items which will be donated to the community food bank.
The club is celebrating 75 continuous years as a Redbank Valley chartered organization. New members are needed to help support the many contributions the club has actively made to the community.