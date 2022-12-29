NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Civic Club will begin its 2023 year with a bingo party at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the social rooms of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.
Those interested in joining the civic club are welcome to attend and get acquainted with the club mission and its members.
Those attending the party are asked to bring a wrapped present of any value that is suitable for a bingo prize.
Snacks will be provided by the hostesses, Bobbie Kunselman and Jewel Sherry.
Dues of $25 are payable that evening.
A majority of the money collected is returned to the community over the coming year.
The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Hostesses for the evening will be Shelby Bowser and Rachel Himes.
Members will be notified by phone if meetings are canceled.