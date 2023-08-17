BROOKVILLE – Ken Burkett will present a special program on local Civil War history at the upcoming meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 meeting of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology.
His program, “Stories through artifacts,” will present Civil War artifacts from Burkett’s personal collection relating locally to the 105th regiment (Wildcats) formed in Jefferson, Clarion, Armstrong and Clearfield counties. It will consist of a show-and-tell session with historic artifacts and the fascinating connected stories they tell.
Burkett’s program will begin after a short business meeting beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, at the Presbyterian Church Education Building located at the corner of White and Main streets in Brookville.
This event is free and the public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Ken Burkett at (814) 229-2816.