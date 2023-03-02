CLARION – Many people believe that duct tape has many uses.
Just ask Clarion Area Elementary School Principal Roger Walter as he hung taped to the wall of the school recently.
It turns out that duct tape is even a good incentive when the PTO tries to increase donations for school supplies.
It all started when the school’s PTO learned that the teachers were short on school supplies to finish out the school year.
PTO members developed a supply drive where each student who brought in supplies was given a piece of duct tape per supply item to tape Walter to the wall.
Echoing something that might be found within the pages of a “Captain Underpants” book, the idea of taping a principal to the wall was a tremendous success.
“It’s just a continuation of events we’re trying to make school an enjoyable and engaging place,” Walter said. “For the last few years, the district has been making this a community hub, realizing that education is a huge component of it, but so is happiness, social and emotional well-being, and student engagement.”
“He truly loves doing things for the students and graciously agreed to it as a classroom-wide assembly,” PTO member Ashley Luton said. “Each grade level had its own color of duct tape. We ended up with 92 students who brought in 660 items.”
Teachers Natalie Anderson and Danielle Lopez helped the PTO facilitate while parents were at work. The duct tape assembly took place on Friday, Feb. 17. Each student in the building was allowed to take a piece of tape to secure the principal to the wall.
Parents Meghan Schmader, PTO secretary Lisa Ochs and Rachel Butterbaugh sorted the school supplies, distributed them to teachers, and left extras in the faculty room for any teachers to use for the rest of the year.
“The PTO is always looking for more parent volunteers,” Luton said. “Our next meeting is March 15 at 7 p.m. in the Clarion Area Elementary School.”
Walter is no stranger to accepting these types of roles at the school.
He has also dressed as Elf on a Shelf for the last two winters the week prior to Christmas. His routine includes dressing up, sitting on the school roof, hanging out in trees, riding a bicycle through the parking lot, and playing music.
“We say ‘Good Morning’ to greet kids, we take music outside, and open the car doors and greet everybody as they arrive,” Walter said. “A lot of these ideas aren’t mine. They land in my lap because the staff thinks they’re cool, and the principal is the one that would be the public figure to do them. I definitely wouldn’t take the credit. I’d say a lot of the staff comes up with the ideas.
“We did a fundraiser last week where the kids slimed me because we raised a certain amount of money for the American Heart Society.”