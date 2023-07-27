CLARION – Clarion Area School Board last week unanimously approved hiring the district’s first full-time school police officer (SPO).
The SPO will be an employee of the Clarion Borough Police Department and be subject to the administration, supervision and control of the Police Department. The borough is responsible for the SPO’s salary, payroll taxes, payroll-based expenses, workers’ compensation insurance and benefits.
However, the borough will bill the school district monthly for the annual cost of the SPO. The school district will pay the monthly bill within 10 days of the bill date. The annual rate is $52,745.46.
Clarion Borough Council is expected to pass an ordinance at its August meeting approving the agreement. Long-time borough police officer Neil Kemmer is expected to be appointed to the position. Kemmer has experience working with youth, including the DARE program.
For a look at the entire agreement, visit go.boarddocs.com/pa/clar/Board.nsf/files/CTQM4Q5974C1/$file/SPO%20Agreement.pdf.
The borough will carry a police professional liability insurance policy applicable to all claims or actions that may be brought against the SPO, the borough, and/or the borough police department. The school district shall have a general liability insurance policy applicable to all claims or actions that may be brought against a school district, its employees, servants, workmen, agents and individuals who shall work with the SPO.
An SPO will be assigned according to the 2023-24 school district calendar based on the times and days students attend school. The Police Department agrees to provide five eight-hour days of service to the school district for the 2023-2024 school year, for a total amount of hours equal to 1,056 hours.
The five-year agreement outlines increased payments for each school year.
According to the agreement, duties of the SPO will include, but not be limited to, the following:
• To be an extension of the principal’s office for assignments related to the agreement.
• To be a visible, active law enforcement figure on campus dealing with law enforcement matters and school code violations originating on the assigned campus. As to the school code violations, the SPO will take the student to the principal’s office for discipline to be meted out by school officials.
• To act as the principal’s designee in maintaining the assigned campus’s physical plant to provide a safe environment for law enforcement matters. This includes buildings, grounds, parking lots, lockers and other school property. Regarding school code violations, the SPO will take the students to the principal’s office for discipline to be administered by school officials.
• To be a resource for students, which will enable them to be assigned with the law enforcement figure and role model in the student’s environment.
• To document activities of all law enforcement activities and submit a monthly report to be provided to the police department and the superintendent, and the principal of the elementary and secondary schools. The information reported will be determined by the principals, superintendent in collaboration with the SPO/chief of police. The report and information will be reviewed at the end of each semester for the length of the contract.
• The SPO will be involved in school discipline when it pertains to preventing a disruption that would, if ignored, place students, faculty and staff at risk of harm. The SPO will resolve the problem to prevent harm and restore order. As to school code violations, the SPO will take the student to the principal’s office for discipline to be meted out by school officials.
• In all other cases, disciplining students is a school district responsibility, and the SPO will take students who violate the code of conduct to the principal, where the school discipline can be meted out.
• SPO will take students who violate the code of conduct to the principal where school discipline can be meted out.
• It will be the responsibility of the SPO to report all crimes originating on campuses.
• The SPO will share information with the principals about persons and conditions that pertain to campus safety concerns.
• The SPO will also be DARE-certified and provide DARE services to the school district as needed.
• The SPO will wear the police department uniform, formal business attire, or business casual with appropriate logos and name badges depending on the time of the school year, the type of school activity or program, and the request of the school district and or police department.
• The SPOs will wear their department-authorized duty weapons in accordance with the police department policy.
Voting for the agreement were school board members Hugh Henry, Braxton White, Shane Kriebel, Todd Bauer, Dave Estadt, Todd MacBeth, Julie McCormick and Theron Miles.