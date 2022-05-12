HARRISBURG – While other counties in the area have not been as fortunate, Clarion and Armstrong counties have seen a break in the number of COVID-19 deaths over the past couple of weeks.
According to the latest numbers provided by the state Department of Health on Wednesday (May 11), Clarion County’s virus-related death toll remained at 202, while Armstrong County’s total held steady at 343.
Over the past two weeks, coronavirus cases in Clarion County have increased from 8,247 to 8,323, while Armstrong County has seen an increase from 15,309 to 15,397.
Unlike its neighbors, Jefferson County reported two new fatalities from COVID-19 over the past two weeks, raising the county’s total to 235 people lost during the pandemic. The number of cases in the county also rose from 9,037 to 9,121.
Three new deaths were reported in the past two weeks in Venango County, which has now lost 241 residents to the virus. Cases in the county increased from 11,277 to 11,406 in the same time span.
And Butler County reported five deaths in the past two weeks. A total of 743 deaths have been attributed to the virus in the county during the pandemic. The county’s caseload also increased from 44,693 to 45,173.
Forest County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, with 2,250 recorded so far. The county’s death toll remained at 35.
Statewide, 120,224 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past two weeks, with Pennsylvania now standing at 2,359,297 cases. A total of 198 Pennsylvanians died from coronavirus in the past two weeks.
, increasing the state’s death toll to 44,814.