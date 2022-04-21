CLARION – Hung in early March, the Clarion County Arts Council’s (CCAC) 3rd Annual Women’s Art Show will remain on display at Michelle’s Café in Clarion through the end of April.
“This is the third year we’ve done it and this is the largest,” said Taylor Banner, CCAC vice president. “We’ve got artists represented from Clarion, DuBois, Reynoldsville, Franklin. We have all different mediums: fiber artists, mixed media artists, photography, ceramics, painting, digital art.”
Not only is this the largest iteration of the show, but it’s also one of the longest that CCAC keeps on display. Banner reported, “From September to December, there’s usually a different show every month. Our shows after January run for two months.”
The extra time devoted to this show is welcomed by the artists whose work is exhibited.
“I love this show,” commented Clarion artist Hannah Allison. “It was such a bummer the first year they did it (2020), that was the year COVID happened. We got two weeks and I was like ‘Great, our art show gets cut off halfway through.’”
“We kind of missed out on it then. I feel like this year they’re making up for lost time because we have two months.”
Held partially in March to coincide with Women’s History Month, the show is a means of giving female artists an exclusive forum in which to show their work.
“I [scheduled the show in March] as a means of celebrating the female artists we have in and around our area, because there’s a lot of talent in our area. A lot of us are mothers, we work full time, we have to make time to have our own creative outlet. Sometimes it helps to have something to do a piece for,” explained Banner. “We have a lot of the same artists returning and it’s something they look forward to every year. It’s that gentle nudge to kind of get back to themselves and create something for a show like this.”
Echoed Allison, “I think a lot of women like to create, but a lot of us are busy doing invisible work (housework, caregiving). We don’t always have time to put together enough pieces to do a solo show. That doesn’t mean we don’t have something to share, something that we’re proud of and would like to display.
“It’s nice to come together and say ‘maybe we’re too busy raising our kids and working and running our households and doing this and that to put together 20 pieces, but we still find time to do these things.’”
One of Allison’s works is a painting of a fox in a suit having a cup of tea. The piece was 10 years in the making.
“Ten years ago I wanted to paint a fox and it was very bad, it was not correct. I couldn’t figure out why and I just left it in a box half finished for 10 years. This year I pulled it out and I was looking at it and figured out what was wrong. The angle of the face was incorrect,” relayed Allison. “I basically washed the whole thing out and kind of piece-by-piece painted over top of it to make it so the head was angled to the side instead of looking straight on.”
The painting, which Allison did as a commentary on how men can sometimes look innocuous but be threats or dangerous, has something interesting in its background.
Allison elaborated, “I have a friend who used to live tweet bad first dates that he overheard in a coffee shop. It was the funniest thing to me. Those are things [painted in the background] that he overheard on real dates. I just morphed the two ideas together and put the little Tinder ‘X’ on the bottom corner.”
Banner, the show’s coordinator, also has a work on display — a digital collage. An elementary art teacher, she learned the skill during the pandemic.
“In a traditional analog collage, you take various images from a magazine or other media, cut them out, and arrange them using glue. I’ve done a lot of that. During the beginning of the pandemic, we moved a lot of our classes online. I was looking for things my students could do online. I started playing around with digital collage,” relayed Banner. “Since I had to be at my computer anyway, I started creating these digital images. I really fell in love with it.”
Banner estimates about half the works exhibited as part of the show are for sale. CCAC receives 20 percent of any piece sold; the money used to fund other activities throughout the year, such as the annual Autumn Leaf show, and help provide artistic experiences for the community.