CLARION – The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital, part of Independence Health System, reaches a 20-year milestone this month.
The Clarion Hospital Cancer Center opened in 2003 and offers cutting-edge treatment options, advanced surgical innovations, and supportive therapy options to patients undergoing various cancer care treatments. The outpatient facility provides medical oncology services by a team of highly specialized staff certified in the administration of chemotherapy. The Clarion Cancer Center also offers state-of-the-art radiation therapy treatments and is an APEx accredited program through the American College for Radiation Oncology.
“The Clarion Hospital Cancer Center is an integral part of the community, and we are proud to be able to offer these high-quality services to those undergoing cancer treatments,” said Tracy Myers, Director of Oncology Services at Clarion Hospital. “The dedication and compassionate care that the clinicians and staff provide to their patients is truly remarkable and important to the Clarion Cancer Center’s ongoing success.”
The American Cancer Society estimates that 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Lifestyle habits, genetics and environmental factors often play a role in the development of cancer. The best prevention in lowering risk for cancer is early screening, healthy lifestyle choices and talking to a healthcare provider about potential risks.
In celebration of the 20-year milestone, to honor survivors or remember those lost to cancer, and to recognize community supporters, the Clarion Hospital Cancer Center is hosting a Light Up Night & Backyard BBQ at the Clarion Eagle’s Pavilion, located at 81 Stonehouse Road in Clarion, on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 4:30 to 8:30 pm. Patients, caregivers and community members are invited to attend — no RSVP is required. There will be food, games and entertainment throughout the evening.
In addition, a photo display board will be set up at the event to honor survivors, those lost to cancer, and community supporters. Attendees are encouraged to bring a photo to display to the event or to drop it off at Independence Health System, Clarion Hospital Cancer Center, 150 Doctors Lane, Clarion, PA 16214.
To learn more about the Clarion Cancer Center, visit www.independence.health.