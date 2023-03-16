CLARION – The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry held its annual dinner on Saturday, presenting a number of awards to local businesses and individuals at the event.
Jackie Griebel was named the chamber’s Citizen of the Year, while Bill Hearst was presented with the group’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
On the business side, Faller’s Furniture was named the Business of the Year for economic development, and Tri-County Animal Rescue received the Business of the Year Award for community service.
A new Young Professional award was also presented this year to Jess Funk.
Citizen of the Year
In presenting the Citizen of the Year Award to Jackie Griebel, the chamber noted that the award was being given to “an individual who gives time and efforts to so many organizations and causes, it’s really hard to keep track of them all.”
Originally born in California, Griebel’s family lived for a time in New Bethlehem and Florida, before relocating to the Leeper area in 1983. She graduated from North Clarion High School in 1988, and married John Griebel in 1990. The couple have two children, John and Joshua.
Griebel started the Lasagna Love program to bring home cooked delivered meals to those in need, and is currently the regional leader for Clarion and Venango counties. She also formed a Transportation Task Force and is actively working with others in the community to improve public transportation in Clarion County.
A volunteer with the EMS Task Force, Griebel “contributes to the growth of Clarion County by encouraging businesses, supporting them, and spreading the word.”
Chamber members recognized Griebel for helping with numerous benefit dinners and fundraisers in the community, including the Thanksgiving Community Dinner and Passion for Vets.
“She has organized birthday parties for children in the community who might not otherwise get to celebrate a birthday,” the chamber noted. “She has collected Christmas presents for a family in need. She has quietly purchased groceries and clothing for people in need. She performs at nursing homes and community events with her clogging group, Wild Laurel Cloggers. She was instrumental in re-starting the food backpack program at C-L Schools when she discovered it had stopped.”
Griebel also serves as outreach manager for Special Olympics, and as location coordinator for Wreaths Across America at St. Michael’s Cemetery. She volunteers at Clarion Area Schools, for the Beagle Freedom Project, for Soldiers Angels Network, and most recently she has organized Meal Trains and donations for the Jaehn and Harrigan families.
Griebel was also instrumental in organizing the children’s carnival as part of Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival last year.
“When you are looking for a volunteer for almost anything in almost any aspect of this community, this year’s award winner is someone you can think to call first,” the chamber said about Griebel. “Through her commitments, she has helped improve the quality of life here in Clarion County and has helped to make our community a better place to live, work and enjoy.”
Lifetime Achievement
Bill Hearst, recipient of the chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award, “has been entertaining as well as giving back to the Clarion Area for over 40 years.”
Born and raised in Clarion, Hearst’s father, William Curtis Hearst, was owner of the Clarion Republican and Democrat newspapers, and founded the WWCH radio station in the area.
After graduating with a Communications degree from Mansfield State College, Bill Hearst purchased the radio station from his father in 1978. In 1985, he founded the C-93 FM radio station.
“Bill has worked in all parts of small market radio, including sales, on-air, accounting, creative aspects, engineering, property management, FCC Law, and even would climb smaller towers,” the chamber noted. “From sponsoring T-ball teams to purchasing 4-H winning lambs, the station was there to support the community.”
Hearst is married to his wife, Chris, and has four children and four grandchildren.
Over the years, Hearst has volunteered with a number of local groups, including Rotary Club, the Walk for Alzheimer’s, Clarion Cemetery Association, Pennies From Heaven, and is active in his church and many other organizations. He recently received the Volunteer of the Year Award from the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
Hearst recently sold the radio stations and is starting into his retirement.
Business of the Year: Economic
Development
In presenting Faller’s Furniture with the Business of the Year: Economic Development Award, chamber officials noted that the local business “has been contributing to the quality of life of Clarion County for over 175 years,” and that it’s recent relocation and expansion, has “proven that they are here to stay for years to come.”
Born in Germany in 1803, Jacob Faller Sr. came to America in 1824, relocating to the Fryburg area in 1841 where he became a prominent businessman.
Jacob Faller Jr. was a builder of wagons and coffins, but expanded into hand-made furniture. He founded the Faller’s Furniture Store and Faller Funeral Home, both in Fryburg.
The furniture store remained in Fryburg until 22 years ago, when it relocated to downtown Clarion. In December, the store moved again to its current Fifth Avenue location, celebrating 175 years in 2022.
“From a small one-room store, Faller’s has grown to be one of the largest furniture stores in the area, and perhaps the very oldest,” the chamber noted. “Gregory [Faller], along with his wife Roberta and fifth generation sons, Adam and Evan, operate the new Clarion location, serving you for five generations.”
Business of the Year: Community Service
Community service “is the entire mission of this year’s recipient” of the chamber’s Business of the Year: Community Service Award, Tri-County Animal Rescue, which the chamber noted has been giving back to the community “in a big way for over a decade.”
Founded in 2011, the animal rescue began by proving cat care as they worked to bring their dog kennels up to state standards. The organization was started by a small group of animal advocates led by Patty Laswick.
“Our award winner’s mission is to rescue needy cats and dogs and provide them with the quality care they deserve until the cats and dogs can be placed in forever homes where they will be treated as part of the family,” the chamber explained. “The rescue is committed to preventing cruelty to animals and to helping reduce pet overpopulation by providing access to low-cost spay/neuter programs.”
The group operates a no-kill facility in Shippenville, capable of housing approximately 24 cats and 20 dogs. With few part-time paid staff, the group relies mainly on volunteers. Since being founded, Tri-County has placed more than 3,000 dogs and cats in forever homes.
Young Professional
The chamber’s Young Professional of the Year Award was presented to Jess Funk, a Clarion Area High School graduate who went on to study at the University of Buffalo, Slippery Rock University and Bradman University.
Returning to Clarion, Funk was named program manager for both the Clarion Blueprint Community and Reynoldsville Community Association. She is currently the economic development specialist for Clarion County Economic Development Corporation.
A resident of the Sligo area, Funk is a board member for Clarion Blueprint Community, a member of the fundraising team for the 2nd Avenue Park Project, secretary/treasurer for Clarion Area Young Professionals, a member of the Leadership Venango program class of 2023 and an incoming board member for the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry.
“She is passionately devoted to her hometown and plans to stay and eventually raise a family,” the chamber said in presenting the award. “She has rooted herself deeply into her hometown community. At just 27 years old, she is already making her mark in the Clarion Area community and is already hard at work making individual contributions toward the continual “quality of life” and growth of Clarion County, playing an active role in several organizations focused on just that.”